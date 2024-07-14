PBBM declares July as National Census month

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has proclaimed July 2024 as “National Census and Community-Based Monitoring System Month” to support the 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System (POPCEN-CBMS), which will be conducted from July to September 2024.

The proclamation, officially documented as Proclamation No. 627, s. 2024, was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on July 9. It directs the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), through the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance.

The Presidential Communications Office’s news release stated that all national government entities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, are directed to observe the celebration.

Local government units, non-government organizations, professional associations, and the private sector are also encouraged to offer the necessary support and assistance to Neda and PSA, and to actively participate in the National Census and CBMS Month activities.

The proclamation emphasizes the importance of cooperation from all citizens and residents of the Philippines, urging them to provide truthful and complete information to PSA census enumerators, in compliance with existing laws, rules, and regulations.

Regional Press Launch (Davao)

On July 12, the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS regional press event was launched at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City. It highlighted the importance of accurate population data in shaping future policies and programs for the region and the entire Philippines.

Themed “Sa POPCEN at CBMS, Kasama Ka sa Pag-Unlad Tungo sa Makabagong Pilipinas,” Officer-in-Charge for the Statistical and Coordination Division for PSA-Davao, Ma. Leah C. Magracia, emphasized that this year’s theme aims to encourage the public to take part in and support the implementation of the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS.

According to Magracia, the census in Davao Region will encompass 48 cities and municipalities, which will be funded by PSA. Notably, Davao City, a highly urbanized city, will independently fund its implementation based on an agreement with PSA.

The PSA will launch the POPCEN-CBMS Household Data Collection beginning July 15, 2024.

Chief Statistical Specialist Jessie A. Maudlin revealed during the panel discussion that 3,883 enumerators will cover the entire region.

"The operation will run from Monday to Saturday and even on Sundays and holidays," he said.

"Depende doon sa availability ng respondents, because some of our respondents are not available during weekdays so our enumerators are instructed to go to their households even on Sundays and Holidays (Depending on the availability of respondents, some of our respondents are not available during weekdays, so our enumerators are instructed to visit their households even on Sundays and holidays)," he added.

Furthermore, “As per timetable, the result of POPCEN-CBMS will be released by the end of this year, that’s December 2024 to be submitted to the Office of the President for the proclamation,” Supervising Statistical Specialist and Officer-in-Charge for PSA Davao del Sur, Adeline G. Batucan, shared during the discussion.

Executive Order No. 352 (s. 1996) mandates the regular conduct of nationwide censuses and surveys, as well as the maintenance and processing of administrative-based records. This includes the POPCEN every ten years and a mid-decade POPCEN every five years.



The POPCEN-CBMS is a comprehensive government initiative aimed at collecting, compiling, evaluating, analyzing, publishing, and disseminating data on population count, demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, housing statistics, and other relevant information from the barangay level to the regional scope. KBP