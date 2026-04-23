PBCOM net income hits record P2.5B IN 2025

MANILA — Philippine Bank of Communications posted a record net income of ₱2.5 billion in 2025, up 15.3 percent from ₱2.2 billion a year earlier, driven by stronger core operations.

The bank said higher operating income fueled the growth, with interest income rising 11.3 percent to ₱10.8 billion from ₱9.7 billion on the back of higher earning assets and improved yields. Gains from asset sales, mainly real and other properties acquired (ROPA), also boosted earnings.

PBCOM said it managed interest expenses despite a challenging operating environment. Deposits rose 18 percent, reflecting sustained depositor confidence. Low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) increased 12.5 percent, while higher-cost deposits grew 23.5 percent.

The bank reported a net interest margin of 3.9 percent for the year.

Total assets expanded 18.1 percent to ₱185.3 billion from ₱156.9 billion in 2024. Investment securities climbed 7.6 percent to ₱31.1 billion, while the loan portfolio remained steady at ₱101.7 billion.

Earnings per share reached ₱5.30, marking a second straight year of double-digit growth at 15.3 percent.

PBCOM said it will sustain growth by expanding its branch network, with new locations in Q Plaza, Davao Ecoland, Jaro in Iloilo, and Butuan.

The bank added that its capital and liquidity positions remain strong, supporting its expansion plans, although it continues to monitor geopolitical risks.