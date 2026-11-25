THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has released a market study that reviews the implementation of retail competition and open access (RCOA) under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001.

The RCOA seeks to liberalize the retail supply segment by allowing eligible end-users (those with an average monthly peak demand of 100 kilowatts or more) to choose their own retail electricity suppliers. By fostering competition, consumer choice, and encouraging greater private sector participation, the RCOA aims to ensure the quality, reliability, security, and affordability of electric supply for consumers. This study examines the competitive landscape, potential competition issues, as well as possible recommendations that may help RCOA better attain its objectives.

Market share and concentration analyses reveal that the sector remains moderately concentrated. Independent retail electricity suppliers (RES), or retail suppliers that are not affiliated with incumbent power generation or distribution companies, may encounter notable disadvantages compared with vertically integrated competitors. These include limited access to residual supply volumes, which in turn affects their ability to market lower electricity costs. Furthermore, increased vertical and horizontal integration contribute to high affiliate switching rates – where customers switch to a supplier who belongs to the same vertically-integrated player. Such switches may not necessarily reflect active market competition. On the demand side, contestable customers face switching hurdles during both initial and regular stages due to limited technical familiarity, delays in infrastructure deployment, and substantial pre-termination fees.

To address these challenges, the study outlines key policy recommendations, including setting stricter boundaries to ensure retail suppliers remain independent from their parent power firms; revisiting the 50 percent cap on affiliate sourcing and how this can affect other independent retail suppliers; and reassessing RES licensing capitalization requirements to accommodate smaller independent operators. PR