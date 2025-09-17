PCC to monitor Grab driver incentives

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) shall continue to monitor Grab Holdings, Inc. and MyTaxi.PH, Inc.'s compliance with their voluntary commitments, through the signing of the 2025 Undertaking on 16 September 2025. This extended undertaking reinforces PCC’s oversight of Grab’s incentive scheme for affiliated drivers, ensuring that such mechanisms safeguard commuter choice and promote fair competition in the ride-hailing market.

Under the 2025 Undertaking, Grab commits to subject its 15th and 16th quarterly compliance reports to review by a third-party monitor appointed by the PCC, covering the period of May 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023. The monitor will assess whether Grab’s incentive schemes violate its non-exclusivity commitments by discouraging drivers and operators from joining competing platforms. The assessment will be guided by an incentives monitoring framework and several other factors, such as trip requirements, duration of incentive policies, coverage, and market behavior. If the effects-based assessment determines that Grab's incentives violate the Philippine Competition Act, the PCC shall have the authority to take enforcement action and impose penalties.

This 2025 Undertaking is effective for one year and applies exclusively to GrabCar operations in Metro Manila. It reflects PCC's commitment to maintaining a competitive environment in the digital transport sector, ensuring that commuters benefit from choice, transparency, and fair market conditions. PR