THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has welcomed the United States’ interest in supplying more of the Philippines’ energy requirements, but urged the government to ensure that energy agreements prioritize competition, transparency and affordability.

In a statement on Nov. 26, 2026, PCCI said it supports expanded energy cooperation with the US, including in oil, natural gas and civilian nuclear power, provided that sourcing decisions are based on reliability and cost-effectiveness rather than dependence on a single country or technology.

“We appreciate President Trump’s support for the Philippines’ energy needs and welcome the United States’ interest in expanding energy cooperation with our country,” PCCI president Perry Ferrer said.

He added that Philippine businesses would continue to seek the most reliable and cost-effective energy sources, regardless of origin, to secure affordable electricity and strengthen the country’s competitiveness.

PCCI said Philippine electricity prices remain among the highest in the region, raising operating costs and making the country less attractive to investors in manufacturing, technology and other energy-intensive industries.

“Energy security comes from diversification,” Ferrer said, adding that the country should maintain a diversified energy mix to secure the most cost-effective power supply.

The business group said reliable and affordable electricity would also be critical to maximizing opportunities from major economic initiatives, including Asean economic integration, the Luzon Economic Corridor and the proposed Pax Silica semiconductor and technology hub.

PCCI director for Energy and Power David Chua said industries such as semiconductors, data centers, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing require stable electricity supply to support their operations.

“Without competitive electricity rates, it will be difficult to turn these opportunities into investments and jobs,” Chua said.

Beyond attracting foreign capital, PCCI urged the government to ensure that major energy projects generate business opportunities for Filipino small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Citing its policy brief, Enabling SME Participation in the Philippine Energy Transition, the chamber said investments in liquefied natural gas, nuclear energy and grid infrastructure should incorporate local enterprises through supplier development programs, subcontracting and engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance opportunities.

“A successful energy transition should not only deliver affordable and reliable power, but also create business opportunities for Filipino enterprises across the energy value chain,” Chua said.

To strengthen energy security and investment confidence, PCCI urged the government to disclose the terms of proposed energy agreements and consult stakeholders before making major commitments.

It also called for open, competitive and diversified energy sourcing, alongside stronger regulation, safety standards and cost transparency for any nuclear energy program.

The chamber further recommended pursuing greater market access for Philippine exports alongside increased imports and institutionalizing regular government-private sector consultations on energy security and competitiveness.

PCCI said these measures would help ensure that expanded international energy cooperation translates into lower power costs, stronger domestic industries and broader economic opportunities.