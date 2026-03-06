PCIC, PCIA push data consolidation to monitor cacao production in PH

The Philippine Cacao Industry Council (PCIC) and the Philippine Cacao Industry Association (PCIA) are consolidating data to better monitor cacao production across the country.

Consul Armi Lopez Garcia, chairperson of PCIC and president of PCIA, said monitoring cacao production will help identify areas with low output, allowing the council to provide targeted assistance.

She explained that through consolidated data, the council can determine which areas need to expand cacao planting and where expansion may not be necessary.

Garcia added that small-scale cacao farmers seeking to track their production can coordinate with their municipal agricultural officers.

Christopher H. Lindo, vice president for Mindanao of PCIC and board director of PCIA, said the council is working to collect data into a single database to ensure information is available in every region. He added that through collaboration among all sectors, the initiative can be achieved.

Boosting cacao production

Garcia said that with the increasing global demand for cacao, the world is looking to the Philippines as a potential source of supply.