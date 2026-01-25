PDIC to auction bank, corporate assets via e-bidding

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is set to sell corporate and closed bank assets, consisting of prime commercial condominium units together with a portfolio of real properties in Visayas and Mindanao via electronic public bidding (e-bidding) on an “as-is, where-is” basis from February 25 to 26, 2026. Submission of bids will start at 9 a.m.

on February 25, 2026, to 1 pm on February 26, 2026, exclusively through the PDIC e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, and the submitted bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on February 26, 2026.

Featured properties for sale are four commercial condo units and four parking slots located at the Landco Corporate Centre in Davao City, a prime location for business and development. The portfolio also includes 45 agricultural lots, 19 residential lots, and four mixed residential and agricultural lots ranging from 82 square meters to 10 hectares.

Interested parties may browse through the complete list of properties with detailed descriptions and bidding requirements, procedures, and conditions on the PDIC e-biddingportal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Prospective buyers are required to complete a one-time registration at

https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register to be able to submit electronic bids for this and all future PDIC e-bidding events. They are also encouraged to conduct due diligence on the properties they want to acquire to determine their actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances. Likewise, the PDIC reminds interested parties to carefully read the Conditions of Bid posted on the PDIC e-bidding portal.

For agricultural properties, winning bidders must submit a certification from the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform in the province where the property is located and an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings within fifteen (15) days after the e-bidding. The PARO certification should confirm that the agricultural lot is not

covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Award has been issued for the property. The affidavit should state that the winning buyer's collective landholdings, including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding, do not exceed the five-hectare limit set by law. The prescribed formats for the Certification and Affidavit may be downloaded for free

from the Download Center of the e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization may also download the Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary's Certificate, respectively, for free from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver of closed banks, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recovery and help pay claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks tosettle creditors’ claims. Meanwhile, revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims. PR