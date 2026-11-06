PH banks remain resilient in H1 2026

THE Philippine banking system remained sound and resilient in the first half of 2026, supported by strong capital and liquidity positions, stable funding conditions, and manageable asset quality, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

In its Report on the Philippine Financial System for the First Semester of 2026, the BSP said banks remained well-capitalized and adequately provisioned, sustained profitability, and supported households and businesses through lending.

Capital and liquidity buffers also remained well above regulatory requirements, while supervisory assessments showed that credit conditions continued to support economic activity.

The BSP said the banking system outlook remained favorable, although banks, businesses, and households had become more selective in their borrowing, lending, and investment decisions amid heightened economic uncertainty.

BSP governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the banking system remained in a strong position to finance Filipino households and businesses.

“The Philippine banking system remains in a strong position to provide funding to Filipino households and firms,” Remolona said.

He added that the BSP would continue to promote financial stability and inclusion as financial services become more digital and accessible.

The central bank also vowed to support financial innovation while ensuring sound governance, effective risk management and operational resilience.

The report highlighted developments in foreign currency deposit units, trust operations and digital financial services, which continued to expand access to financing, investments, savings and other financial products.

It also outlined BSP initiatives in cybersecurity, digital finance, Islamic banking, reporting governance and supervisory technology.

The BSP further underscored its use of stress testing and advanced analytics to strengthen risk monitoring and supervisory oversight.

The full Report on the Philippine Financial System for the First Semester of 2026 is available on the BSP website. PR