PH coconut exporters land US$ 1.72 million in orders

Philippine exporters recently generated US$ 1.72 million in sales at Fabex Kansai 2025, gaining immediate orders and new leads for long-term supply deals in Japan’s growing food and wellness market. The results show rising demand for local coconut products and help strengthen the country’s position in this high-value industry.

Much of this interest was seen at the Philippine Pavilion, opened by PTIC-Osaka Commercial Counsellor Michael Alfred V. Ignacio and Consul General Voltaire D. Mauricio. The pavilion featured 25 exporters offering plant-based beverages, natural sweeteners, specialty oils, and other coconut-based ingredients that align with Japan’s preference for healthier, plant-based products.

The participation was organized by PTIC-Osaka and the DTI-Export Marketing Bureau, with support from DTI Laguna and Region IV-A through the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, which helps coconut farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) move into strategic export markets.

To strengthen their competitiveness ahead of the exhibition, the delegation conducted market scoping and retail scans to study pricing, packaging, consumer behavior, and competitor positioning. A visit to Cocowell’s Sari-Sari Store also gave exporters a clearer view of how Philippine coconut products are marketed and purchased within Japan’s wellness-driven retail environment.

Commercial Counsellor Ignacio said Fabex Kansai emphasized both the capability of Philippine exporters and Japan’s strong confidence in the country’s coconut sector.

“Fabex Kansai 2025 showcased not only our exporters’ competitiveness but also Japan’s confidence in the Philippine coconut supply and innovation. These results strengthen our long-term positioning in the Japanese market and open new opportunities for sustainable commercial growth,” Ignacio noted.

Meanwhile, Consul General Mauricio added that the delegation’s performance highlighted the world-class quality of Philippine coconut products and the readiness of MSMEs to serve demanding international markets.

“We are committed to further enhancing these partnerships to create lasting, mutually beneficial economic opportunities,” Mauricio said.

The DTI said the delegation’s performance at FABEX Kansai, which drew more than 30,800 visitors, contributes to broader efforts to grow regional MSMEs, build export resilience, and secure higher value for Philippine agricultural products in advanced markets. PR