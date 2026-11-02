PH exports jump 35.6% in Sept. to record US$9.87B

MANILA — Philippine merchandise exports surged 35.6 percent in September 2026 to a record US$9.87 billion, up from US$7.28 billion in the same month last year, marking the highest monthly export value since the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) began tracking international trade in 1991.

Preliminary PSA data showed that September marked the 21st consecutive month of export growth, with the latest expansion the strongest during the period.

From January to September, merchandise exports reached US$73.95 billion, up 17.2 percent from US$63.08 billion in the same period last year. This also marked the highest export value for the first nine months of any year.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) attributed the sustained growth to strong global demand, the competitiveness of Philippine industries, and efforts to expand the country’s presence in international markets.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the department remains committed to providing Filipino enterprises with targeted support to help them seize opportunities in global markets.

“Our exporters continue to prove that Philippine products can compete and succeed globally. This record performance reflects strong global demand, the competitiveness of our industries, and the hard work of Filipino businesses, workers, farmers, and manufacturers. More importantly, it means greater opportunities for Filipinos across the country,” Roque said.

She said the DTI would continue helping local enterprises meet international standards, reach foreign buyers, and secure export opportunities.

“Trade promotion must lead to sales, repeat orders, and long-term partnerships,” she added.

Electronic products remained the country’s top export commodity group, generating US$6.92 billion in September, or 70.1 percent of total merchandise exports.

The sector also posted the largest year-on-year increase among commodity groups, with earnings rising by US$2.89 billion and accounting for much of the overall export growth.

Within the electronics sector, consumer electronics exports surged 250 percent from the same month last year, alongside sustained demand for Philippine semiconductor products and other electronic components.

Other products also contributed to the increase, including electronic equipment and parts, which gained US$64.41 million, and gold, which added US$59.52 million.

Other mineral products ranked second among the country’s export commodity groups, earning US$333.93 million, or 3.4 percent of total exports. Machinery and transport equipment followed with US$316.54 million, accounting for 3.2 percent.

The United States remained the Philippines’ largest export market, importing US$2.63 billion worth of Philippine goods, equivalent to 26.6 percent of total exports.

Hong Kong ranked second with US$1.55 billion, followed by China with US$1.12 billion, Vietnam with US$785.15 million, and Japan with US$619.17 million.

To sustain export growth, the DTI continues to diversify markets and connect Philippine businesses with international buyers.

In September, the Philippines made its debut as a participating country at Fine Food Australia 2026, where 11 local companies showcased halal-certified, healthy, natural, and premium food products to potential buyers from Australia and the broader Oceania region.

The DTI also supported Philippine coconut-based enterprises at the China-ASEAN Expo 2026 in China under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan.

Philippine agricultural exporters also reached a milestone in September with the first shipment of fresh durian and mangosteen to Canada, opening new market opportunities for local producers.

Building on the country’s export momentum, the DTI will hold the Philippine Exporters’ Trade Exposition & Forum 2026 on Nov. 4-8 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The five-day event will bring together more than 300 Philippine exhibitors, international buyers, industry leaders, and trade support institutions. It will feature business-matching activities, expert forums and export support services, including dedicated Coconut Philippines and Halal Philippines showcases.

The event will highlight the export sector’s contributions and the government’s efforts to help Filipino enterprises expand into international markets and secure new business opportunities.

Roque said the Philippines could further strengthen its global trade presence by maximizing access to international markets through its growing network of free trade agreements.

“Under the Marcos Jr. administration, the Philippines leverages a record number of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that provide the country with wider access to international markets. Thus, when the government, industry, and exporters work together, we can push our enterprises to grow beyond borders and create more sustainable opportunities for Filipino businesses to thrive,” she added. PR