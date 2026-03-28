PH exports rise 8.3% to record $14.47-B

Philippine exports rose 8.3 percent in the first two months of 2026 to $14.47 billion, the highest level for the January–February period since 1991, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Shipments sustained momentum in February, increasing 8 percent to $7.33 billion from $6.79 billion a year earlier, extending a 14-month growth streak and marking the highest monthly export value since October 2025. January exports reached $7.14 billion.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said steady global demand and a broader network of free trade agreements under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. supported the gains.

“The broad-based gains across electronics, minerals, and agro-based products show that Filipino products are recognized and utilized globally, reflecting the quality and reliability of our industries,” Roque said. “These results affirm that our strategy to diversify and deepen trade partnerships is working. We will build on this momentum by expanding market access through our FTAs, strengthening value chains, and enhancing support for exporters to sustain growth throughout the year.”

Electronics led the expansion, rising by $718.92 million to $4.23 billion and accounting for 57.7 percent of total exports. Machinery and transport equipment followed at $415.22 million (5.7 percent), while gold reached $337.55 million (4.6 percent).

Manufactured goods dominated exports at $5.96 billion, or 81.3 percent of the total. Mineral products contributed $615.26 million (8.4 percent), while agro-based products reached $608.06 million (8.3 percent).

Industry sources cited sustained demand for semiconductor components and devices, particularly those used in emerging technologies, along with higher shipment volumes during the month.

Agro-based exports also improved, supported by stronger demand for desiccated coconut and other coconut products, lifting the coconut subsector by 6.5 percent despite lower coconut oil exports. Processed pineapple products—including canned pineapple, juice, and concentrates—drove a 17.3 percent increase in the fruits and vegetables subsector, offsetting weaker demand for fresh bananas in some markets.

The United States remained the top export market at $1.41 billion (19.3 percent), followed by Hong Kong at $1.17 billion (16.0 percent), Japan at $986.44 million (13.5 percent), China at $663.71 million (9.1 percent), and the Netherlands at $328.0 million (4.5 percent).

The Department of Trade and Industry said it continues to monitor global developments affecting trade and logistics and is working with industry partners to diversify markets, develop alternative distribution channels, strengthen supply chains, and provide timely market information.