PH exports surge as DTI opens Exporters’ Week

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), led by Secretary Cristina A. Roque, kicks off 2025 National Exporters’ Week (NEW) activities on a high note with October 2025 export figures up by 19.4 percent year-on-year.

At the opening ceremony, Secretary Roque addressed exporters and partners, urging their full participation in this year’s Exporters’ Week programs. This aligns with the theme, Making Waves: Exporters Driving the Nation Forward. She said, “Let us work together to ride this wave of opportunity and position the Philippines as a global trade powerhouse. Let us not just make waves. Let us create a tide that lifts every Filipino in this Bagong Pilipinas."

Philippine merchandise exports have grown for ten consecutive months, signaling a strong recovery from the past two years’ slowdown. From January to October 2025, total exports reached US$70.43 billion, up from US$61.90 billion in the same period in 2024, marking a 13.80 percent increase.

Electronics, still the country’s leading export category, grew by 11.7 percent, rising from US$36.54 billion in 2024 to US$40.82 billion in 2025. This expansion suggests sustained momentum in semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing, supported by both export diversification and increased orders from major trading partners.

Meanwhile, non-electronics exports outpaced the growth of electronics, posting a robust 16.8% growth rate. Shipments climbed from US$25.35 billion to US$29.61 billion, driven by stronger performance in sectors such as manufactured products, minerals, and agro-based goods.

Under the recent U.S. Executive Order, the share of Philippine agricultural exports to the U.S. enjoying exemptions from reciprocal tariffs surged from virtually zero to over 65 percent of covered categories. This policy shift benefits high-value products such as coconut oil and derivatives, pineapple and mango preparations, frozen bananas, cassava, baked goods, coffee, and select spices.

Services exports posted a slight contraction in the first half of 2025. From January to June 2025, the Philippine services exports amounted to US$24.43 billion, marginally lower than the US$24.65 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. This represents a 0.89% decline, reflecting generally stable external demand with minimal year-on-year reduction.

Despite the modest dip, the overall level of services exports remained largely steady, indicating that major service industries such as IT-BPM, travel, and transport continued to perform near their 2024 levels, with only a slight softening in their performance during the period.

Overall, the double-digit expansion across major export categories underscores the resilience of the Philippine export sector and signals a positive outlook heading into the final quarter of 2025. PR