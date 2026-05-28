PH eyes Asia digital hub

SUZHOU, China — The Philippines is positioning itself as Asia’s next “Digital Services Hub” after posting a record US$8.17 billion in export sales, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said during a high-level meeting with the US-Apec Business Coalition on May 21 in Suzhou, China.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Apec Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, Roque highlighted the country’s strong export performance and growing role in regional digital trade discussions attended by executives from major global firms, including Mastercard, Visa, Johnson & Johnson, Onsemi, and UPS.

Roque said the Philippines recorded its highest monthly export sales since 1991 after exports climbed 20.4 percent year-on-year to US$8.17 billion last month. Electronics exports accounted for 59 percent of total shipments, reaching US$4.82 billion.

She said technology and innovation now dominate regional trade discussions as Apec economies push for a proposed Trade Digitalization Cooperation Framework aimed at building secure and inclusive online trade networks.

“The Philippines is aggressively leveraging this momentum,” Roque said, stressing that digital transformation has become a key driver of the country’s economic growth.

The Department of Trade and Industry continues to expand e-commerce infrastructure, promote artificial intelligence adoption, and modernize support systems for small businesses as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s digital economy.

Roque said the government’s push has already attracted investments in high-tech infrastructure, including large-scale data centers and green manufacturing facilities.

She also linked the country’s digital ambitions to its role as Asean chair this year, particularly through negotiations for the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), which seeks to establish the world’s first region-wide legally binding digital trade pact.

Roque said Asean leaders are expected to finalize the agreement during the Asean Leaders’ Summit in November.

She added that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aims to ensure that economic gains extend beyond major urban centers and create opportunities for startups, farmers, and young entrepreneurs across the country.

Closing her remarks, Roque reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to working with global business leaders and regional partners to build a more secure, connected, and inclusive digital economy.