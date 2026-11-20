THE Philippines has the resources that the world’s clean energy shift needs, and that could mean more jobs for Filipinos at home.

As ASEAN Chair, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the 6th ASEAN Australia Summit on Monday, where ASEAN and Australia marked five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and named critical minerals and energy transition among their key areas of cooperation.

This cooperation could draw investment into sectors where the Philippines has resources.

Alongside the 5th anniversary milestone and the implementation of the Plan of Action (2025–2029), ASEAN adopted a key declaration on developing an ASEAN Critical Minerals Strategy to strengthen regional capabilities across the mineral value chain.

The strategic partnership spans political-security, economic, socio-cultural pillars, artificial intelligence (AI) governance, energy security, the circular economy, and resilient supply chains that include critical minerals.

In his opening statement during the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, President Marcos acknowledged the growing economic ties between the bloc and Australia, with two-way trade reaching AUD197.5 billion last year.

The upgraded ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area also gives ASEAN businesses greater market access and certainty.

“Through the Aus4ASEAN Futures Initiative, Australia supports our digital transformation, our energy transition, and the ASEAN Power Grid,” said the President.

“It has also joined the Regional Connectivity Fund for Energy in Southeast Asia as an anchor partner. Our people remain at the heart of this partnership.” PIA