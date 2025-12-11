PH FDI climbs to $320M in September

MANILA — Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the Philippines recorded net inflows of US$320 million in September 2025, with Japan emerging as the month’s top investor and manufacturing receiving the largest share, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

From January to September, FDI net inflows reached US$5.5 billion. Equity capital placements during the nine months were sourced mainly from Japan, the United States, and Singapore. The manufacturing sector remained the biggest recipient, followed by wholesale and retail trade, and real estate.

FDI net inflows in the first three quarters were equivalent to 1.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product during the period. PR