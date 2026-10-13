PH FDI falls 23.9% to $4.1B

MANILA — Foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows into the Philippines fell 23.9 percent to US$4.07 billion in January-July 2026 from US$5.35 billion a year earlier, as inflows across all major investment components declined, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported.

Net investments in debt instruments dropped 30.6 percent to US$2.43 billion from US$3.5 billion, while reinvestment of earnings fell 14.1 percent to US$968 million from US$1.13 billion.

Net equity investments, excluding reinvested earnings, declined 6.9 percent to US$675 million from US$725 million.

Investors from Japan, the United States and Singapore accounted for most of the capital inflows, which went largely to the manufacturing, financial and insurance, and real estate industries, the BSP said.

In July, net FDI inflows reached US$689 million, down 44.1 percent from US$1.23 billion in the same month last year. However, the figure rose from US$447 million in June.

Net equity investments, excluding reinvested earnings, recovered to US$186 million in July from a net withdrawal of US$52 million in June. Reinvestment of earnings also increased to US$138 million from US$130 million.

Net investments in debt instruments slipped to US$365 million in July from US$369 million in June and US$717 million a year earlier.

The BSP's FDI figures cover actual investment flows, including equity investments, reinvested earnings, and net intercompany borrowings. They differ from the Philippine Statistics Authority's approved foreign investment figures, which track investment commitments that may not be fully realized during a given period. PR