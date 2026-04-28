PH food exporters bag $103M in FHA deals

Participating companies included Bahaghari Global Food Inc.; Cattleya & Rose Gourmet Foods Trading (Sagana); Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corporation; Fruits of Life, Inc.; Global Foodsolutions, Inc.; Jamla Corporation; KKK Food Corporation; Pasciolco Agri Ventures; Tongsan Industrial Development Corporation; Wellnesscare Int ’ l Corp.; Pili Crush; and Verra Coffee.

“I feel very fulfilled with our participation at FHA. It has been very productive. We were able to connect with buyers from different markets, and there is clear interest in our products. The discussions we had opened up opportunities not just in Singapore, but in other regions as well,” said Lourdes Panopio, CEO of Jamla Corporation.

The DTI highlighted that participation in FHA goes beyond accessing the Singapore market, with the event serving as a platform to engage regional and international buyers. “FHA Singapore is not just about accessing the Singapore market. It serves as a gateway to regional and global buyers, and we are already seeing interest translating into opportunities beyond Singapore’s borders,” PTIC Singapore Commercial Counsellor Carla Grepo said.

The Department also hosted a Philippine Country Day Happy Hour during the event, which provided a platform for Philippine exporters to engage directly with buyers, distributors, and industry partners. The session complemented ongoing business matching efforts, enabling more focused discussions on potential partnerships and sourcing opportunities.

"More than a product showcase, our participation is about building meaningful partnerships—connecting Philippine exporters with global buyers for a shared vision of growth for the future, positioning the Philippines as a reliable source of healthy, premium, high-quality, value-added food products," DTI-EMB Assistant Director Maria Cecilia Labadan said.

Now in its 48th edition, Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) brings together the Food & Beverage, HoReCa, and ProWine segments under one platform, with over 2,750 exhibitors from more than 115 countries and regions. PR