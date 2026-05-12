PH pushes mining reforms in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Philippine officials highlighted reforms in mining policies and permitting processes as the country pushes to attract more investments in critical minerals and strengthen its role in global supply chains.

The discussion took place during a regional forum on Southeast Asia’s growing role in critical minerals production, where policymakers and industry leaders examined how countries can attract investments while managing fiscal, environmental, and social risks.

The Philippines joined panelists from Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in discussing regional strategies for downstream industries, responsible mining practices, and stronger cooperation within Southeast Asia.

Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments Managing Head Dr. Ceferino Rodolfo said the Philippines continues to position itself as an attractive alternative to existing nickel supply chains while pursuing agreements with strategic partners.

Rodolfo said the government has introduced reforms aimed at resolving long-standing concerns that discouraged investments in the mining sector. These include the passage of the Enhanced Fiscal Regime for Large-Scale Metallic Mining Act, which provides clearer rules on revenue sharing, valuation, and timing.

He also cited efforts to streamline the permitting process through technology-driven systems, reducing approval timelines from 11 years to 11 months.

The Philippines previously imposed policies that slowed mining development, including a moratorium on new mineral agreements and a ban on open-pit mining, along with restrictions imposed by some local government units.

Rodolfo said those issues have since been addressed through a clearer and more stable policy framework that promotes sustainable mining development. He added that the earlier restrictions also preserved the country’s mineral resources at a time when demand for critical minerals has increased due to energy transition projects and artificial intelligence technologies.

Despite the reforms, officials acknowledged that challenges remain in identifying and developing bankable mining projects. The Philippines welcomed support from the OECD and the ADB in areas such as early-stage exploration, project preparation, innovative financing mechanisms, and mineral surveys.

Officials said stronger regional cooperation and support from institutions such as the ADB could help resource-rich countries develop local industries and generate greater value from their mineral resources. PR