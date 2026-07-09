PH secures ₱124B investment pipeline from Canadian firms

Canadian companies unveiled more than ₱124 billion ($2.2 billion) in potential investments in the Philippines' mining, critical minerals, and energy sectors during a high-level roundtable led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, and other Cabinet officials.

The seven Canadian firms have a combined market capitalization of about CAD29.5 billion ($20.7 billion) and about $2.2 billion in existing investments in the Philippines. Their proposed projects aim to create jobs, expand mineral processing, strengthen energy security, and support the country's industrial growth.

Mining firm OceanaGold presented one of the largest proposals, outlining a $75 million investment program for 2026 and projecting cumulative investments of $1.958 billion in its Philippine operations through 2037.

B2Gold also announced a $13.9 million expansion of its Masbate Gold Project, including additional mineral exploration and the expansion of a 10-megawatt solar power facility.

CVMR Corporation proposed modular nickel refineries worth about $175.3 million per module to process locally mined nickel into battery-grade materials, creating jobs and supporting downstream manufacturing.

Emergent Waste Solutions introduced waste-to-value facilities that would require more than $60 million in investment per plant. The proposal also includes technology transfer, workforce training, and opportunities for local suppliers.

AtkinsRéalis shared its expertise in civil nuclear technology to help advance the Philippines' long-term clean energy goals. Electra Batteries and Hatch Ltd. also explored partnerships to strengthen the country's critical minerals value chain, battery materials industry, and industrial infrastructure.

In her opening remarks, Roque said the Philippines is ready to partner with Canadian companies across the entire mining and critical minerals value chain. She also highlighted the Marcos administration's efforts to improve the investment climate through policy reforms while ensuring responsible and sustainable resource development that benefits local communities.

"Through the Create More Act, the Public-Private Partnership Code, and the Green Lanes for Strategic Investments, we are creating a more competitive and predictable environment for investors. As we unlock opportunities in mining, critical minerals, and clean energy, we remain firmly committed to responsible resource development anchored on environmental stewardship, strong governance, and meaningful community engagement to achieve long-term, inclusive growth," Roque said.

The roundtable is part of the government's broader campaign to attract high-value investments and position the Philippines as a preferred destination for critical minerals, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other high-growth industries. PR