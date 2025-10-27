PH secures wider trade access in Asean, China

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—The Philippines has secured broader market access and stronger supply chain links after Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque signed two landmark trade agreements at the 47th Asean Summit on October 25.

These agreements, covering trade with China and within Asean, directly support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s priorities to expand exports, create jobs, and boost regional resilience.

The ACFTA 3.0 Upgrade deepens Asean–China cooperation in digital, green, and sustainable trade through improved customs and harmonized standards. Stronger consumer protection will encourage fair competition and product safety across the market.

The deal is also expected to benefit Filipino enterprises and consumers by enhancing trust in e-commerce and cross-border transactions through transparent and accountable trade practices. Cooperation will also extend to emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to boost regional innovation.

Meanwhile, the Atiga Second Protocol modernizes Asean’s main framework for the free flow of goods within the region. The new provisions cover remanufactured goods, trade and the environment, supply-chain connectivity, and trade during humanitarian crises. It also strengthens transparency and introduces faster, more practical mechanisms for resolving trade issues.

For the Philippines, the updated rules are expected to improve logistics and market efficiency, particularly in times of crisis. The new Trade in Crisis Situations (Tics) provisions will enable the use of scanned trade documents for essential goods, such as food, medicine, and relief items, thereby expediting deliveries across borders during emergencies. Member States also give priority to one another so that the region’s needs during crises are met immediately.

The Atiga also includes new areas of cooperation on remanufactured goods and the environment, which Asean aims to promote as part of its sustainability agenda while boosting trade opportunities in this sector.

Secretary Roque said that the upgraded trade agreements will make regional commerce more responsive to the needs of Filipinos, particularly in times of need.

“These milestones show how Asean cooperation can directly benefit our people. By modernizing trade rules, promoting fair competition, and improving how goods move across borders even during emergencies, we can build an inclusive regional economy that supports growth, stability, and opportunity for all,” the trade chief added. PR