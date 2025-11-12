PH takes helm of Bimp-Eaga

As part of its chairmanship, MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, chairperson and Philippine signing minister for Bimp-Eaga, formally welcomed Tuesday, November 11, the National Secretariats of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, and Malaysia to Mindanao for a series of high-level preparatory meetings.

Magno reaffirmed MinDA’s commitment as the Philippine Coordinating Office for Bimp-Eaga (PCOBE) to advancing subregional cooperation and inclusive development, aligned with the Marcos Administration’s thrust to strengthen regional linkages and position Mindanao as a key growth hub within Bimp-Eaga.

“As this year’s chair, we are committed to fostering stronger collaboration and ensuring that Bimp-Eaga continues to be a vibrant platform for inclusive growth, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity,” Magno assured the national secretariats during their courtesy call.

“This gathering also sets the tone for our broader regional engagement, as the Philippines prepares to host Asean next year,” he added.

Held annually, the SOM serves as a strategic platform to assess progress across Bimp-Eaga’s priority pillars: connectivity, food and agribusiness, tourism, environment, and socio-cultural and education.

In his remarks, MinDA deputy executive director and Philippine national secretariat head Asec. Montenegro emphasized the importance of institutional strengthening to sustain momentum across Bimp-Eaga initiatives.

“We recognize the importance of strengthening coordination, implementation, and monitoring of existing and new Bimp-Eaga initiatives through a central secretariat particularly in supporting the preparation and implementation of BEV 2035,” Montenegro said.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), a long-standing development partner of Bimp-Eaga, also provided technical guidance to strengthen the subregion’s strategic planning and implementation frameworks.

The National Secretariats Meeting (NSM) focused on refining the draft Joint Statement for the upcoming 28th Bimp-Eaga Ministerial Meeting. Delegates also finalized the agenda for the 33rd Senior Officials Meeting, the ministerial retreat, bilateral meetings, and the Chief Ministers, Governors, and Local Governments Forum, ensuring that both the SOM and MM will proceed with clear direction, shared priorities, and strengthened coordination across the subregion.

The Bimp-Eaga National Secretariat meeting was attended by Norhayati Ismail of Brunei Darussalam, Sonny Ameriansah Soekoer of Indonesia, Paarteeben A/L Subramaniam of Malaysia, and Asec. NMontenegro of the Philippines, Pamela Asis-Layugan of the Asian Development Bank, and Jasmin Abdulrahman of the Bimp-Eaga Facilitation Center.

These efforts reflect President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to accelerate inclusive growth and regional integration, particularly in Mindanao.

As the Philippines prepares to host Asean next year, President Marcos Jr. has emphasized the importance of positioning Mindanao as a strategic gateway for trade, tourism, and innovation.

Through MinDA’s leadership in Bimp-Eaga, the country continues to advance the Marcos administration’s vision for a more connected, resilient, and opportunity-rich subregion.