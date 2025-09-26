PH to lead 2026 Asean economic agenda

The Philippines will lead Asean’s economic direction starting January 2026. Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque will assume the Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Chairship from Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry H.E. Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on September 23.

Secretary Roque conveyed the Philippines’ dedication to leading Asean into its next stage of economic growth and cooperation.

She also noted that as Chair in 2026, the Philippines would focus on transforming the newly issued Asean Community Vision 2045 into concrete opportunities that generate jobs, stimulate innovation, and promote inclusive growth for businesses and people across the region.

“As you conclude your chairship, the Philippines is ready to take on the gavel with unwavering commitment and purpose, building on your momentum to lead the region,” Secretary Roque said.

“Let me assure you that the Philippines will uphold the true spirit of Asean, fostering development, strengthening bonds, and deepening friendship among its member countries,” she added.

The turnover ceremony occurred during a week of high-level talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Roque and her counterparts from Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Switzerland, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong, China, met to discuss regional integration and economic cooperation.

As the body responsible for advancing the region’s economic agenda, the AEM is composed of trade and economic ministers from the 10 Asean member states, with Timor-Leste participating as observer. It is further supported by senior officials, sectoral committees, and the High-Level Task Force on Asean Economic Integration.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is expected to attend the Asean Chairship turnover to the Philippines at the 47th Asean Summit in October. PR