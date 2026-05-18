PH, UAE discuss AI, trade cooperation under Cepa

ABU DHABI — Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary and Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo met with UAE Minister for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on May 4 to strengthen strategic cooperation under the recently signed Philippines-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and align artificial intelligence initiatives tied to the US-led Pax Silica program.

The meeting followed the Philippines’ recent accession to the Pax Silica alliance and the announcement of a partnership with the United States to establish a 4,000-acre AI-native industrial acceleration hub in Luzon.

Both officials emphasized the need for reliable water, power, and AI technologies to support the massive infrastructure requirements of the planned Luzon AI hub.

Rodolfo and Al Zeyoudi discussed how the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and energy capabilities could help strengthen AI development in the Philippines. The UAE minister also shared insights on using AI tools to improve trade and accelerate investment flows.

“There is strong complementarity between Philippine mineral resources, skilled workforce, strong semiconductor and chip manufacturing sector, and the UAE’s capital-intensive AI infrastructure,” Rodolfo said.

“As we build the Luzon AI-native hub, our partnership under Cepa and the Pax Silica framework ensures that both nations remain at the forefront of the global digital economy,” he added.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver said the countries’ inclusion in the Pax Silica alliance strengthens existing bilateral agreements, including the Cepa and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA).

“This signifies that the Philippines and the UAE are no longer just traditional trading partners; they are now strategic tech allies,” Ver said.

Special Envoy for Trade and Investments Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel said the recently signed CEPA created opportunities for stronger cooperation between the two countries.

“As the UAE is a global leader in artificial intelligence, Filipino engineers, IT professionals, and innovators stand to benefit greatly from this growing partnership,” Yu-Pimentel said.

She added that the initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goal of positioning the Philippines as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

Rodolfo visited the UAE to participate in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Critical Minerals Forum and meet with partners in the country’s energy and high-tech sectors. PR