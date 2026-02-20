PH ube exports reach $3.06M on global demand

Rising international demand for authentic Asian flavors, natural food colorants, and diverse food applications drove the Philippines to generate $3.06 million in ube and ube-based product exports in 2025. This growth highlights the crop’s transition from a local staple to a premium export ingredient in key markets, including the Middle East, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Preliminary data indicate steady growth in processed forms, including ube powder, puree, halaya, and flavor extracts. Industry monitoring also indicates strong interest from foreign manufacturers in incorporating ube into ice cream, baked goods, confectionery, specialty beverages, and ready-to-eat desserts.

Further, a report from Mintel’s Global New Products Database (GNPD) recorded 359 product launches worldwide featuring ube across various markets. While the country accounts for the largest share, primarily in cakes, pastries, sweet goods, and dairy-based products such as ice cream and frozen yogurt, new product development continues to gain ground overseas.

Japan, China, and the United States have emerged as key innovation markets. In Japan, ube appears in chilled and shelf-stable desserts; in China, in cakes, pastries, malt, and hot beverages; and in the United States, in dairy-based ice cream, frozen yogurt, sweet biscuits, and cookies.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the growing adoption of ube abroad opens opportunities for exporters to enter higher-value segments and demonstrates the country’s ability to turn a traditional agricultural product into a competitive value-added export.

"Behind every ube product enjoyed overseas are Filipino farmers and MSMEs whose dedication sustains their families and rural communities. That is why we continue to strengthen support for the sector by improving quality standards and reinforcing supply chains, so Philippine ube can compete confidently and sustainably in international markets,” Roque said.

In line with this, the DTI, through the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), provides exporters with trade promotion assistance, market intelligence, and capacity-building programs to help them access and expand in external markets.