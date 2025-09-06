The three-day Philconstruct Mindanao 2025 wrapped up September 6, after drawing thousands of builders, innovators, and industry leaders to the SMX Convention Center Davao, SM Lanang.

From September 4 to 6, the South’s premier construction trade show showcased the latest in construction equipment, building materials, smart technologies, and green innovations across 5,000 sqm of exhibit space, 280+ booths, and 1,300+ global and local brands.

Visitors experienced live demos, equipment displays, and hands-on opportunities with cutting-edge solutions.

Organized by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA), with support from Pacific Paints Philippines (BOYSEN), Smarthouse, Davao Constructors Association Inc. (DCACI), the Association of Carriers and Equipment Lessors Inc. (ACEL), and the Philippine Society of Ventilating, Air-Conditioning, and Refrigerating Engineers (PSVARE), this year’s event carried the theme “Building Resilience, Empowering the South.”

The message: Mindanao’s construction industry is overcoming challenges posed by climate change, rapid urbanization, and the demand for sustainable development.