Philippines, Japan boost agri-trade, food security ties

Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel concluded a productive ministerial visit to Japan on January 26 to 29, 2026, meeting Japan’s new Agriculture Minister and the Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to advance agriculture, fisheries, and food security cooperation.

Secretary Tiu Laurel emphasized the Philippines’ interest in lowering Japan's tariffs on fresh bananas while preparing for accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He also requested new market access for pomelos, expedited entry for Japanese grapes, and enhanced protocols for mango, papaya, and poultry from avian flu-free regions.

The Philippines proposed expanding the Memorandum of Cooperation to include fisheries. Japan welcomed the plan and will host the second PH-Japan Joint Committee on Agriculture meeting in June 2026. Secretary Tiu Laurel expressed hope that the amended MOC will be signed this year, marking 70 years of Philippines-Japan diplomatic normalization.

During the visit, Secretary Tiu Laurel secured Japan’s grant aid for a Rice Processing System in NFA Cauayan City, Isabela. The facility, equipped with four 30-metric-ton grain dryers, a 10-ton-per-hour rice mill, and four 1,000-ton silos, will reduce postharvest losses, improve rice quality, and maintain year-round buffer stocks. The grant agreement is scheduled for signing in February 2026 for immediate implementation.

Secretary Tiu Laurel also requested JICA support for the Philippines’ priority projects, including integrated Food Logistics Hubs, a nationwide study on basic commodity distribution, modernization of small-scale fisheries, Magat Dam rehabilitation, and expansion of the Market-Driven Vegetable Value Chain project.

Accompanied by Governors Rodolfo Albano III and Mario Eduardo Ortega, the Secretary visited Japan’s advanced logistics hubs for grains, fish, and meat, including Chita Futo, Yaizu Fish Port, and Tokyo Wholesale Meat Market, to serve as models for the Philippines’ food security and agri-fisheries modernization initiatives.

The visit underscores the Department of Agriculture’s commitment to deepening relations with Japan, a global leader in agri-fisheries technology and a key market for Philippine exports. Partnerships forged during the meetings are expected to strengthen trade, enhance food security, and modernize the country’s agriculture and fisheries sectors. PR