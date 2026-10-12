Philippines pitches $57.4-M in agrifood investments

ROME — The Philippines is seeking $57.4 million in investments for five priority agrifood value chains: coffee, seaweed, mango, jackfruit and cocoa, at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ (FAO) Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum in Rome.

The proposed investments aim to increase farmers’ incomes, create rural jobs and strengthen climate resilience. The portfolio projects an average internal rate of return of 24.6% and a net present value of $42.2 million.

Coffee and seaweed require the most funding, at about $26.4 million and $24.8 million, respectively. Other proposals focus on processing, machinery and value-added products for mango, jackfruit and cocoa.

The Philippines will present the proposals to international financial institutions and private investors during the forum, which runs from Oct. 13 to 16 at FAO headquarters in Rome.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), FAO and Asian Development Bank developed the proposals to attract more public and private financing for agriculture and generate both financial returns and measurable development benefits.

“Food security, rural prosperity and climate resilience will not be achieved through isolated interventions. They require investment at scale,” said Lionel Dabbadie, FAO representative in the Philippines.

He said the initiative links development priorities with investment opportunities, enabling partnerships among the government, private sector and international organizations to reduce investment risks, improve farmers’ livelihoods and strengthen agrifood systems.

Beyond financial returns, the proposed investments aim to improve rural livelihoods, expand market access and make agrifood value chains more resilient. They also identify potential environmental benefits, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the department would continue working with FAO and other partners to develop inclusive solutions that create more opportunities for farmers and fisherfolk and strengthen resilience.

Building on national investment efforts

The Philippines’ participation in the Rome forum builds on its first Hand-in-Hand National Investment Forum, held in March. The event brought together the DA, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, FAO, ADB, financial institutions and private-sector representatives.

The forum provided a platform to present investment proposals, engage potential financiers and discuss ways to turn agricultural priorities into viable projects.

The government is seeking to diversify agricultural financing by combining public funds, development finance and private investment rather than relying solely on government spending and development assistance.

The next step is to secure financing commitments, establish investment arrangements and implement projects that deliver measurable economic, social and environmental benefits.

FAO said it would work to ensure the proposed investments address the needs of farmers, fishers, producer organizations and agrifood enterprises while delivering tangible development gains. PR