PHINMA, ANFLOCOR strengthen partnership with upcoming Davao cement facility

PHINMA Corporation (“PHINMA”) subsidiary Philcement Corp. (“Philcement”) announced on June 4, 2024 that it has signed joint venture agreements with Anflo Group management and investment company ANFLOCOR to build a modern cement manufacturing plant in Davao del Norte. The earlier signing is a testament to stronger business relations between the del Rosarios and the Floirendos that will bolster their position as pioneers of infrastructure development and economic progress in the region.

The partnership of the two esteemed groups will guarantee the availability of quality cement to support the development of Mindanao. PHINMA and Anflo Group have been present in the Davao region since the 1960s and 1950s, respectively, and remain true to their commitment to uplift the lives of the people of Mindanao. The Davao International Container Terminal Inc. (DICT), operator of Mindanao's most modern port terminal and part of the Anflo Group, is also a party to these agreements.

Philcement Mindanao Corp., a 70% owned subsidiary of Philcement Corp., will run the state-of- the-art facility. The Floirendo-led ANFLOCOR owns the remaining 30% of Philcement Mindanao.

"Construction materials are among the many essentials needed to a dignified life through housing and infrastructure. This partnership, which is one of many with the Anflo Group, will enable us to improve the lives of many Mindanaoans," said PHINMA Construction Materials Group President and CEO Eduardo A. Sahagun.

“We at ANFLOCOR are excited about this partnership as we anticipate continued growth in Mindanao which will require good quality cement. Partnering with a like-minded group that has a very extensive track record in this space and whose core value is improving the lives of the communities they operate in, was something very important for us.” said ANFLOCOR Real Estate and Construction Group President and Philcement Mindanao Vice Chairman Ricardo F. Lagdameo.

The multibillion-peso facility is expected to be operational by 2026 with a production capacity of two million metric tons per year, allowing Philcement to better cater to customers of its legacy brand Union Cement by ensuring steady, reliable supply.

"PHINMA is steadfast in its commitment to infrastructure development, with our business solutions designed to promote this. We welcome this opportunity to deepen our relationship with the Floirendos, a like-minded partner and fellow pioneer in nation-building," said Ramon del Rosario, Jr., PHINMA Chairman and CEO.

Philcement Corporation, a 60% owned subsidiary of PHINMA Corporation, is engaged in the manufacture, importation, processing, distribution, and sale of cement products. It currently operates a cement processing facility in the Freeport Area of Bataan in Mariveles. PR