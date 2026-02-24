PHirst launches P5.3B GenSan housing project

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Backed by ample land, steady economic growth, and expanding consumer markets, General Santos City continues to position itself as one of Mindanao’s most strategic residential frontiers.

Long known as a hub for fisheries, agribusiness, and trade, the city now attracts large-scale housing developments as infrastructure improves and its middle-income population expands.

Riding this momentum, PHirst Park Homes formally entered the Mindanao market with the launch of PHirst Park Homes GenSan on Feb. 21, marking its first project in the region.

The brand, the first-home arm of Century Properties Group, said the move strengthens its nationwide footprint beyond Luzon and signals confidence in Mindanao’s long-term growth.

Staged under the theme “The Champ Life,” the launch paid tribute to General Santos City’s identity as the “Home of the Champions.” Company executives, brokers, partners, and prospective buyers attended the unveiling, reflecting strong market interest.

“We are proud to reinforce the champ life in General Santos City through PHirst Park Homes GenSan,” said PHirst President Ricky M. Celis during a roundtable with business reporters. “Our vision goes beyond homeownership. We want to build sustainable communities where families can thrive.”

Celis described the project as the company’s first step in a broader southern expansion strategy.

“General Santos City reflects the economic momentum we see across Mindanao,” he said. “The region offers strong fundamentals — available land, improving infrastructure, and industries that continue to generate jobs and entrepreneurship.”

He added that PHirst is studying other high-potential areas in Mindanao for future developments.

“We believe the region is ready for more thoughtfully planned, complete-home communities, and we intend to be part of that growth story,” Celis said.

P5.3-billion investment

First Park Homes GenSan carries a total project value of P5.3 billion, with P3 billion allocated for capital expenditures.

The 23.7-hectare master-planned community in Barangay Baluan will offer more than 2,400 residential units. Its location near commercial centers, transport routes, and public markets strengthens its long-term value proposition.

Industry observers note that General Santos City’s role as a trading gateway in the southern Philippines, supported by agribusiness, remittances, and a growing professional workforce, continues to drive housing demand.

Move-in-ready homes

The project features PHirst’s signature move-in-ready units.

The Amani model offers 36 square meters of floor area on lot sizes ranging from 44 to 60 square meters, designed for young professionals and starting families.

The Dua model provides 48 square meters of floor area on a typical 77-square-meter lot, catering to growing families seeking more space and privacy.

Units come fully finished with tiled floors, kitchen cabinetry, installed plumbing and electrical systems, and perimeter fencing, reducing additional move-in costs.

Community-centered amenities

Beyond housing, the development integrates amenities that promote community interaction and recreation. These include a clubhouse, swimming pool, basketball court, Paw Park, Linear Park, Outdoor Cinema, and a WiFi Node to support remote work and digital learning.

PHirst said its expansion into General Santos City marks a key milestone in its national growth strategy. With 32 active projects nationwide and expansion plans extending into Mindanao, the company aims to position itself early in the region’s expanding residential market.

As investment momentum shifts south, developers are increasingly looking at Mindanao’s land availability, resilient local industries, and improving infrastructure as drivers of sustained growth. DEF