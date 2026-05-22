PHLPost delivers Guimaras mangoes to Metro Manila, Cebu

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched a special delivery service that allows customers in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu to order and receive Guimaras mangoes directly at their doorstep during the Manggahan Festival 2026.

The initiative is part of the annual Manggahan Festival celebration in Guimaras from May 15 to 24. It aims to promote local agricultural products while supporting mango farmers and producers in the province.

PHLPost partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Guimaras Mango Growers and Producers Development Cooperative for the program.

“We are proud to help bring the pride of Guimaras to Filipino homes through efficient and dependable delivery services,” PHLPost said.

Customers may place orders through the website mangoestometro.com by filling out an order form, entering delivery details, and paying through the QR Ph network before uploading proof of payment.

PHLPost said the delivery service currently covers Metro Manila and Metro Cebu to ensure efficient handling and timely distribution of the fresh produce.

A 5-kilogram box of premium Guimaras mangoes costs P1,600 for Metro Manila deliveries and P1,500 for Metro Cebu addresses.

Customers can expect deliveries within three to seven business days, depending on delivery schedules and operational conditions.

PHLPost said the initiative reflects its continuing efforts to expand beyond traditional mail and parcel services by helping connect communities, support local enterprises, and make premium Filipino products more accessible to consumers nationwide. PR