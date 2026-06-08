PH's foreign reserves ease to $104-B in May

The Philippines' gross international reserves (GIR) declined to $104.0 billion at the end of May 2026, reflecting government debt payments, lower gold valuations, and foreign exchange operations by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Preliminary data released by the BSP on June 5 showed the country's reserve assets slipped from $104.3 billion recorded at the end of April. Despite the decrease, the central bank said the reserve level remains a strong buffer against external economic shocks and supports the country's ability to meet foreign currency obligations.

The BSP attributed the month-on-month decline mainly to the national government's drawdowns on its foreign currency deposits with the central bank to service external debt, downward valuation adjustments in the BSP's gold holdings following a decline in global gold prices, and the BSP's net foreign exchange operations.

The latest reserve level is sufficient to cover 6.9 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, well above the international benchmark of three months considered adequate by global standards.

The reserves also cover about 3.6 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity, indicating the Philippines remains in a strong position to meet near-term foreign debt obligations.

Gross international reserves consist of foreign assets held by the BSP, including foreign securities, deposits, and gold. These assets help ensure sufficient foreign currency liquidity for imports, external debt servicing, and exchange-rate stability while protecting against global financial and economic disruptions.

Historical BSP data showed the country's reserves peaked at $113.3 billion in February 2026 before easing to $106.6 billion in March, $104.3 billion in April, and $104.0 billion in May. Even with the recent decline, the current level remains among the highest in the country's history.

Economists generally view a healthy reserve position as a key indicator of a country's external sector strength, helping sustain investor confidence and providing policymakers with flexibility in managing periods of market volatility. PR