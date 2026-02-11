PH–US MOU to boost critical minerals processing

WASHINGTON, D.C—Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque reported that a transformative partnership with the United States is aimed at strengthening the Philippines' critical minerals sector. Following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Washington, D.C., the DTI and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are launching a unified "whole-of-government" approach to move the nation from a raw ore exporter to a high-value processing hub.

Despite being a global leader in nickel production, the Philippines has historically been tethered to a limited export model, with most minerals leaving the country unprocessed. This has resulted in missed opportunities for industrial growth and a heavy reliance on a single market.

"The MOU is a major enabler for the Philippines to shift from simply exporting raw mineral ores to becoming a significant player in value-added processing," said Secretary Roque. "We are aiming more than just being a supplier; we are positioning ourselves as a vital link in the global supply chains for semiconductors, defense, and clean energy."

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The agreement provides a framework for investment attraction by leveraging the Board of Investments (BOI) to support mineral processing, refining, and downstream manufacturing. The MOU is also expected to attract diverse investments not only in mining, but in related industries such as power generation, logistics, and chemical handling.

In terms of technical & financial support, it will provide access to U.S. grants, feasibility studies, and joint geological mapping to modernize the local mining landscape. It will also reduce over-reliance on a single buyer by connecting Philippine minerals to a broader network of over 50 allied nations and create high-skilled jobs through technology transfer and advanced research initiatives.

DENR Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said the agreement reinforces commitments to environmental sustainability and responsible mining, including cooperation on technical know-how, financing, and innovation across the minerals value chain.

By integrating advanced recycling technologies and sustainable mining practices, the Philippines aims to solidify its reputation as a "trusted and green" global supplier. "Through this agreement, we expect to attract substantial and diverse investments that will develop the local workforce and strengthen our standing in the industries of the future," Roque added.

The BOI emphasized that this diversification is critical for national security and economic resilience, ensuring that the Philippines captures the full value of its natural wealth while powering the global transition to clean energy. PR