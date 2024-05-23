Pinoy Tech positions as a construction gamechanger

A Philippine-based tech startup is set to make a groundbreaking move in the construction project management landscape, significantly redefining the tech industry.

AIMHI (Artificial Intelligence Meets Human Intelligence) is soon launching the enhanced version of its construction project management software, poised to elevate industry standards with its cutting-edge features, end-to-end management, and monitoring tools.

Offering a sneak peek into the future of construction estimation and project scheduling, this anticipated release promises to be a game-changer for the entire project development lifecycle.

The enhanced software provides competitive project management solutions through its predictive and prescriptive AI features, which aim to simplify construction processes. These features support proactive risk assessment and recommender system, and a decision support system (DSS) to minimize the extra costs of manual processes.

The latest enhancement offers the highest efficiency with its ability to suggest catch-up plans in response to weather conditions like heavy rain or recommend optimal unit pricing for materials based on recent trends and regional pricing standards. It can also estimate material quantities based on project specifications, helping users make accurate estimates during the planning phase.

Moreover, the software can analyze project risks, such as cash flow management and potential delays, providing users with valuable insights to mitigate risks and optimize project outcomes. With functionalities like Estimator Help Widgets and initial Scope of Work Baselines, users can streamline their workflows and make more informed decisions throughout the construction process, reduce reliance on spreadsheets, and ensure accurate calculations for various project requirements.

Finally, the software's innovative features extend to man-hour and equipment productivity baselines. These help users assess whether estimated worker numbers align with average productivity baselines, enabling better resource management and project planning.

Potential app users include all those involved in the project, from the construction planning team to the construction operations and implementation team. It also serves the purchasing, procurement, and management team. User companies may extend app access to their human resource and accounting personnel, further enhancing the app's utility and reach.

AIMHI first made headlines in June 2022 when it launched its first AI-driven local construction management platform, marking a significant milestone in the construction tech industry. Just five months later, in November 2022, the pioneering initiative earned AIMHI a coveted spot among the Top 100 Startups, underscoring its rapid ascent in the sector.

More than a year later after its initial recognition as a startup fund grantee in January 2023, AIMHI’s latest launch further highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in innovation.