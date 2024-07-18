Piping the future: Othmann celebrates 30-year legacy

Othmann Inc., the Philippines’ leading provider of innovative solutions across PPR, HDPE and CPVC piping systems, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a grand event in Cebu, marking three decades of excellence in the Philippine piping industry.
This milestone event not only honors Othmann's rich history of achievements but also underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Visayas region.
“Our progress over the past 30 years is a testament to the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us,” said Allan Rafanan, Othmann Sales Director. “Sa Othmann, hindi ka magkakaproblema. They trust us to provide high quality, genuine piping system, with a comprehensive after sales service that provides a smooth and hassle-free experience.”
A celebration with partners
Themed "The Leakproof Legacy - 30 Years Of Trust, Reliability, And Piping Innovation," the activity took place on July 17, 2024, at the Lapu Lapu Grand Ballroom of Bai Hotel in Mandaue City.
Othmann’s major global suppliers flew to Cebu as part of the anniversary celebration. They are:
● Rehau Germany (makers of Rehau Rautitan) - The first partnership that Othmann established in 1994. It is the flagship brand for PEX Piping System for Hot and Cold Water Application known as “No Leaks. No Rust. No Problems.”
● Geberit Switzerland - A global brand recognized for quality and innovation, exclusively distributed by Othmann in the Philippines way back in 2004. Pioneering the introduction of Geberit HDPE for drainage systems up to the newest innovation with Geberit Sovent Drainage, the Single Stack Drainage System.
● Weixing New Building Materials - One of largest PP and PE manufacturers in China and listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Othmann’s partnership with Weixing started in 2005 by acquiring the distributorship of Wexan PPR. It is the same manufacturer that brought the newest generation of PPR Piping system with Wexan PPR-CT.
● Donsen - The partnership with Donsen allowed Othmann to introduce the most affordable yet dependable China-made brand of PPR Piping system in the Philippine market in 2018.
Visayas expansion
Moving forward, the company is excited for continued growth, especially with its strategic expansion of operations in Cebu. They aspire to serve more clients in the Visayas region and cater to bigger projects across PPR, HDPE, and CPVC piping systems. This step involves the development of larger warehousing facilities, improved logistics, and an increase in manpower.
While already thriving in Manila, Othmann also maintains long-standing projects in Visayas and Mindanao, showcasing its cutting-edge solutions and dependable services.
“We are incredibly excited about our strategic expansion in Cebu and the broader Visayas region. Our goal is to create more opportunities for local employment, foster stronger community partnerships, and provide even more reliable support to our clients. We look forward to playing a key role in the region's development and continuing to deliver the high-quality services and products that Othmann is known for,” said Mr. Yu, General Manager.
The Othmann commitment
Since 1994, Othmann has been at the forefront of innovation in the piping industry, redefining the standards of water distribution, drainage, and fire sprinkler piping systems.
The company's impact is evident in its impressive portfolio of more than 50,000 completed projects and over 23 million meters of pipes delivered.
Despite its achievements, Othmann’s commitment to providing genuine quality pipes remains unwavering. Providing 100% authentic and high-quality piping systems coupled with Othmann’s Signature Service of providing comprehensive after sales support, including in-depth technical support on projects to ensure the operational success of its piping systems, from design and estimation to installation training and regular site monitoring. It also guarantees timely deliveries and reliable stock availability to meet all project requirements.
As Othmann Inc. enters another era in the business, the company looks forward to a future filled with continued innovation, growth, and collaboration. With each new endeavor, Othmann is dedicated to upholding the standards that have made it a respected name in piping solutions.
For more information about Othmann and its range of piping solutions, please visit . PR