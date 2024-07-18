Piping the future: Othmann celebrates 30-year legacy

A celebration with partners

Themed "The Leakproof Legacy - 30 Years Of Trust, Reliability, And Piping Innovation," the activity took place on July 17, 2024, at the Lapu Lapu Grand Ballroom of Bai Hotel in Mandaue City.

Othmann’s major global suppliers flew to Cebu as part of the anniversary celebration. They are:

● Rehau Germany (makers of Rehau Rautitan) - The first partnership that Othmann established in 1994. It is the flagship brand for PEX Piping System for Hot and Cold Water Application known as “No Leaks. No Rust. No Problems.”

● Geberit Switzerland - A global brand recognized for quality and innovation, exclusively distributed by Othmann in the Philippines way back in 2004. Pioneering the introduction of Geberit HDPE for drainage systems up to the newest innovation with Geberit Sovent Drainage, the Single Stack Drainage System.

● Weixing New Building Materials - One of largest PP and PE manufacturers in China and listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Othmann’s partnership with Weixing started in 2005 by acquiring the distributorship of Wexan PPR. It is the same manufacturer that brought the newest generation of PPR Piping system with Wexan PPR-CT.

● Donsen - The partnership with Donsen allowed Othmann to introduce the most affordable yet dependable China-made brand of PPR Piping system in the Philippine market in 2018.