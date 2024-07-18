PLDT Enterprise, PeopleLink partner to strengthen seafarers, families connections

Tens of thousands of Filipino seafarers and their families have bridged vast distances across oceans with ease for over the past decade-and-a-half on the back of the enduring partnership between PeopleLink Inc., a member company of the Magsaysay Group, and PLDT Enterprise, the corporate business arm of PLDT Inc.

Shortly after it was established in 2008 to provide communications solutions to the maritime industry, Peoplelink Inc. engaged with PLDT Enterprise to leverage technology and digital solutions in enhancing connectivity capabilities within the shipping and manning sectors.

“PLDT Enterprise has been a trusted partner of PeopleLink since 2009, supporting our mission to provide essential solutions to the maritime industry,” said Patrick Ho Maxwell, President of PeopleLink Inc. “Seafarers are major contributors to the Philippine economy, bringing home billions in foreign exchange that sustains consumer spending and provides the capital for new investments,” he added.

In 2023, a total of 578,626 Filipino seafarers were deployed, marking a significant increase from 385,239 in the previous year, according to the Department of Migrant Workers. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributed around 21 percent of the USD33.49 billion in cash remittances from overseas Filipino workers to sea-based workers, including seafarers and hospitality staff on cruise ships, contributing approximately USD6.9 billion to the gross domestic product.

Through their collaboration, PeopleLink Inc. and PLDT Enterprise introduced Smart SIM packets that include affordable monthly e-load options bundled with a mobile phone enabling communication between maritime workers and their loved ones. Users can automatically receive announcements and messages from Magsaysay, especially in times of emergencies.

“This enduring partnership underscores PLDT Enterprise's commitment to meeting the unique digital needs of seafarers and their families,” said Jay Lagdameo, Vice President and Head of Enterprise Revenue Group at PLDT Enterprise. “By leveraging technology and innovations, PLDT Enterprise continues with its commitment to empower businesses in the transportation and logistics sector, ensuring seamless communication and connectivity for seafarers globally,” he added.