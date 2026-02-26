PLDT hits record revenues, sustains free cash flow

PLDT Inc. posted record service revenues in 2025 as growth in data, broadband, and digital finance offset continued declines in legacy services.

The telco, in its 2025 Full Year Financial and Operating Results released to the media Thursday, February 26, 2026, reported gross service revenues of ₱212.2 billion, a 2 percent increase, while net service revenues rose 1 percent to a record ₱196.2 billion. Excluding legacy drag, net service revenues grew 3 percent.

Data and broadband revenues reached ₱166.5 billion, accounting for 85 percent of net service revenues, up from 84 percent a year earlier.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 3 percent, or ₱2.7 billion, to a record ₱111.2 billion. EBITDA margin held steady at 52 percent.

Capital expenditures fell to ₱60.3 billion from ₱78.2 billion in 2024, bringing capex intensity down to 28 percent. The company cited tighter spending discipline and improved vendor terms.

PLDT generated positive free cash flow by the end of 2025, ahead of its 2026 target.

Core income edged up 1 percent to ₱34.6 billion, lifted by the first full year of profitability of Maya. Telco core income slipped 3 percent to ₱33.9 billion. Reported net income declined seven percent to ₱30 billion due to lower non-core gains and higher non-recurring charges.

The board approved a final dividend of ₱46 per share, bringing total 2025 dividends to ₱94 per share, equivalent to 60 percent of telco core earnings per share of ₱157. Reported EPS stood at ₱139.

Net debt reached ₱284.7 billion as of end-December, with net debt-to-EBITDA at 2.56 times. Gross debt stood at ₱296.9 billion, with maturities spread out. About 13 percent of gross debt is dollar-denominated, and 5 percent remains unhedged. Credit ratings from Moody's and S&P Global remain at investment grade.

Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said the company regained momentum in the second half after a challenging start to the year.

“Our core business remained stable despite economic headwinds. Disciplined investments strengthened our free cash flow,” Pangilinan said.

Wireless holds steady

The wireless consumer segment generated ₱85 billion in revenues, with fourth-quarter revenues rising 4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Wireless data revenues increased 1 percent to ₱77.2 billion, accounting for 91 percent of wireless consumer revenues. Total data traffic rose 7 percent to 5,914 petabytes. Active data users reached 43.2 million.

Fixed wireless access revenues climbed 22 percent year-on-year, driven by migration from 4G to 5G. The number of 5G devices rose 35 percent to 11.2 million, or 19 percent of total handsets.

Home broadband hits a record.

PLDT Home revenues rose three percent to a record ₱61 billion, while fiber revenues grew 6 percent to ₱59.4 billion, now contributing 98 percent of total home revenues.

Fiber net additions nearly doubled to 392,000. Total fiber subscribers reached 3.76 million. Full-year churn improved to 1.8 percent.

The company expanded bundled offerings, including Fiber Netflix, Cignal, and HBO Max, and introduced prepaid fiber and smart home packages to deepen customer engagement.

Enterprise and data centers expand.

PLDT Enterprise posted record revenues of ₱48.4 billion, up 1 percent, led by ICT and digital infrastructure services. Corporate data and ICT revenues rose 3 percent to ₱36.3 billion.

Its data center arm, VITRO Inc., and ePLDT posted combined revenues of ₱6.5 billion, up 22 percent.

In April 2025, VITRO launched its AI-ready hyperscale data center in Santa Rosa and later rolled out Pilipinas AI, a sovereign AI solutions stack targeting regulated industries.

Maya turns profitable

Maya posted net income of ₱1.7 billion in 2025, its first full year of profitability. Deposits grew 72 percent to ₱68 billion, while cumulative loans disbursed since 2022 reached ₱256 billion. Gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 6.1 percent.

Maya expanded partnerships with firms including Cebuana Lhuillier and Philippine Airlines, and deepened collaborations with government agencies.

Sustainability recognition

PLDT secured a place in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second straight year and earned a “B” rating from CDP for climate and water disclosures.

The group also intensified cybersecurity efforts, blocking 210 billion attempts to access malicious domains in 2025 and disabling 800,000 mobile numbers linked to scams.

PLDT said it will continue investing in fiber, 5G, and AI-enabled services as it builds what Pangilinan described as a “healthier business for the long term.” MLSA WITH PLDT REPORT