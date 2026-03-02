PLDT Home pushes digital, prepaid fiber

PLDT Home is sharpening its growth strategy around two levers it sees shaping the next phase of the broadband market: an expanding portfolio of digital home services and accelerating prepaid fiber to widen the addressable base while maintaining capital discipline and delivering clear, everyday value to Filipino households.

The fixed broadband unit of PLDT Inc. is leaning more aggressively into digital services as households spend a larger share of time and wallet on streaming, smart-home tools and gaming. PLDT Home reports continued uptake in bundled plans that integrate Netflix, Cignal and HBO Max—products that strengthen customer loyalty and support higher-value subscriptions.

Under its Home Life lineup, mesh WiFi and home security kits are being positioned as practical add-ons that convert basic connectivity into smarter, safer living. Meanwhile, IGV Game Pass—providing access to over 200 PC games—is expanding monetization opportunities in gaming-heavy households.

At the same time, PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid has emerged as a strategic response to a price-sensitive market and a key driver of subscriber expansion without compromising premium service positioning. Built on PLDT Home’s fiber network standards, Fiber Prepaid offers a reliable experience for value-seeking households that prefer pay-as-you-go flexibility, while postpaid plans continue to serve higher-usage households looking for bundled services and added features. PLDT Home expects the prepaid segment to deliver meaningful growth in 2026, supported by positive unit economics and returns aligned with business thresholds.

“Our direction is clear: convert network investments into everyday value through richer digital services and accessible prepaid options,” said John Y. Palanca, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business – Home. “Prepaid fiber is essential in today’s environment. It gives more families a pathway to reliable fiber, at a price that fits their needs—while ensuring the economics remain disciplined and sustainable.”

As of end-December 2025, the PLDT Group’s fiber network spanned approximately 1.25 million cable kilometers across domestic and international routes. PLDT Home posted ₱61.0 billion in 2025 service revenues (plus 3 percent year on year). Fiber revenues grew 6 percent to ₱59.4 billion, now accounting for 98 percent of the segment. Fiber net adds reached 392,000, bringing total Fiber subscribers to 3.76 million.

