PLDT urges vigilance against scam incidents in Mindanao

Leading integrated telecom network PLDT Inc (PLDT) is encouraging its customers and communities to work closely with authorities against suspicious, service-related activities in their areas.

This is in light of recent incidents in Davao del Norte, where subscribers were scammed by persons misrepresenting themselves as PLDT personnel.

"We would like to remind our subscribers to be vigilant against various scams, and to report suspicious incidents to local authorities in their area," said Alan Abrina, Customer Service South Mindanao Area Head at PLDT, adding that PLDT is also collaborating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Davao Region and Davao City to help keep its customers safe from scammers.

PLDT also reminded subscribers that PLDT field technicians or sales personnel would not recover their modems without replacing them first.

Persons who would like to report such incidents can also do so via PLDT's Hotline 164 - just call "164" on any landline or mobile phone, regardless of network.

When reporting incidents such as cable breakage or other incidents, customers are requested to provide the following information: a brief description of the incident, date and time of discovery, and exact location (barangay, town/city, province), and their name and contact details (mobile or landline number, email address). A landmark or photo indicating the place of incident will also be helpful. Other relevant information may be asked when necessary, in the course of the investigation.

"By working together, we can all help improve PLDT's services as well as keep our communities safe from accidents that may be caused by low-hanging wires or open or broken manhole covers," said Cathy Yang, FVP and Group Corporate Communications Head at PLDT.

These initiatives are part of PLDT’s continuing efforts to further enhance the quality of customer experience. PLDT operates the country's most extensive fiber infrastructure, which spanned over 1.1 million kilometers as of end-2023. This fiber infrastructure also supports Smart's mobile network. PR