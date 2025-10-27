PNB 9-month income grew 23%

Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) registered a consolidated net income of P18.5 billion for the first nine months of 2025, higher by 23 percent compared to the same period last year.

Total revenue grew by eight percent, supported by the growth in the Bank’s loans and investment securities by nine percent and 13 percent, respectively, and fee-based income contributed by another 18 percent. Other income grew by four percent over a year ago, supported by the Bank’s continued effort to dispose of its acquired assets and foreign exchange gains.

Operating expenses are up by nine percent compared to a year ago, in direct proportion to volume and in line with business growth. On the other hand, provisions for impairment and credit losses showed a significant reduction by 87 percent compared to last year, as a result of the reduction in non-performing loans and the improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio.

According to Chief Financial Officer Francis Albalate, “The Bank is now harvesting the benefits from focusing on the improvement in the quality of the lending portfolio through deliberate acquisition of quality customers and improvements in the credit and lending processes and policies.”

As of September 30, 2025, the Bank’s total assets stood at P1.25 trillion and total liabilities at P1.02 trillion, while capital grew by eight percent compared to December 2024.

“We expect steady business growth with a strong plan in place to grow corporate, commercial, and consumer businesses. The Bank's plan for digitalization will further expand opportunities across all areas of the business as the Bank prepares itself for advancing innovations that will prioritize improving service to the Bank’s customers”, PNB president Edwin Bautista said.

Investment banking arm, PNB Capital, was recognized for its excellence in sustainable finance, winning the awards for “Renewable Energy Deal of the Year–Solar” and “Renewable Energy Deal of the Year–Rooftop Solar”.

The Bank was also recognized by Euromoney as the Best Bank for Investment Research in the Philippines during its Private Banking Awards. This prestigious accolade marks PNB’s fifth consecutive victory since 2021. PR