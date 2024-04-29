Power Mac Center to hold MacBook Air M3 launch

Premier Apple partner Power Mac Center (PMC) gears up to officially welcome the latest MacBook Air in its stores. As part of its Mac&Me campaign, there will be a launch event for the public happening on May 3, 11 AM at the Greenbelt 3 Apple Premium Partner store.

Customers can get up close and personal with the new device as Mac Experts hold insightful group demos on features and specifications, as well as address questions from participants. Brand ambassadors will also be present to share their personal reviews and favorite features and apps on the MacBook. More surprises will be announced soon.

“Power Mac Center puts a premium on personal experience when it comes to introducing the new devices we have in-store. More than reading about it and watching videos of other people’s insights, we believe in the value of firsthand experience and help our customers address their device needs. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to the latest MacBook Air or planning to switch to MacBook, Power Mac Center will make sure your journey with Mac is as productive and fun as possible,” Joey Alvarez, PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management said.

The MacBook Air M3 comes in two perfect sizes 13-inch and 15-inch, with varying capacities. It is available in four stellar colors: Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. For the full price list and available models, visit powermaccenter.com/collections/macbook-air .

From May 3-5, 2024, select Power Mac Center and The Loop stores will also offer the following:

Up to 40% discount on participating premium accessories when purchased together with the new MacBook Air M3.

Free Microsoft 365 Personal Electronic Software Delivery for every purchase of MacBook Air M3.

Power Mac Center customers in Greenbelt 3 will also get a free Tucano backpack and a free Tucano laptop stand for every purchase of MacBook Air M3.

Power Mac Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Over the years, it has become the go-to store for all things Apple for Filipinos nationwide. At present, it already has a network of 115 retail stores and 17 Mobile Care Service Centers nationwide.

The new MacBook Air M3 is now available in select PMC and The Loop stores and online. Customers who pre-ordered can now claim their devices in stores. They enjoyed free Microsoft 365 Personal - Electronic Software Delivery worth P3,300 and up to 30% discount on select premium accessories.

To get first dibs on the event details, promos, and other announcements, follow PMC’s official social media accounts. PR