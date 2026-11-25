MORE than half a million people across Mindanao stand to benefit from rural infrastructure and enterprise development projects under the Department of Agriculture–Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) Scale-Up, as investments continue to expand to improve agricultural productivity, market access, and livelihood opportunities.

During the 6th World Bank Implementation Mission to PRDP Scale-Up, the PRDP Mindanao Cluster reported a total of 104 approved subprojects representing approximately ₱15.10 billion in rural development investments across the island.

Of these, 65 ongoing and completed subprojects cover 131,316 households with a total population of 548,456. More than half of the identified households, or 67,710, are farming and fishing households.

Rural infrastructure accounts for the bulk of the ongoing and completed subprojects, with 63 under the Project’s Infrastructure Development (I-BUILD) Component. These include 46 ongoing and 17 completed subprojects covering 130,579 households with a population of 547,705.

These infrastructure investments are designed to address longstanding challenges in rural connectivity and agricultural logistics. Farm-to-market roads and other strategic infrastructure are expected to reduce transportation costs, facilitate the movement of agricultural products, and improve access to markets and essential services.

Complementing these investments are two ongoing subprojects under the Enterprise Development (I-REAP) Component, covering 737 farming and fishing households with a reported population of 751. These initiatives aim to strengthen business operations, improve productivity, and enhance the market competitiveness of organized farmer and fisherfolk groups.

Across both components, the beneficiary profile records 281,652 males and 266,804 females, reflecting the broad reach of PRDP interventions among rural populations.

For DA-PRDP Project Support Office (PSO) Mindanao Project Director Macario D. Gonzaga, these figures represent not only the reach of the Project but also the continuing need to bring development opportunities closer to underserved rural communities.

“While we have made significant progress in delivering rural infrastructure and enterprise projects across Mindanao, we recognize that there are still many far-flung farming communities whose needs have yet to be addressed. PRDP Scale-Up remains committed to reaching these communities, but we also need sustained support and greater investments to expand our interventions and ensure that more farmers and fisherfolk can benefit from the opportunities that the project brings,” Gonzaga said.

The need for further investments is reflected in PRDP Scale-Up Mindanao’s growing pipeline of proposed subprojects. Currently, 52 subprojects worth ₱7.15 billion are in various stages of preparation and review, comprising 43 rural infrastructure subprojects under I-BUILD valued at ₱6.41 billion and nine enterprise development subprojects under I-REAP worth ₱740.07 million.

Expanding rural development investments

Including its approved and pipelined subprojects, PRDP Scale-Up Mindanao’s total investment portfolio now stands at 156 subprojects worth approximately ₱22.26 billion, reflecting the growing demand for rural development interventions across the island.

Of the 104 approved subprojects, 17 worth ₱629.18 million have been completed, while 48 valued at ₱9.45 billion are currently under implementation.

Another 16 subprojects amounting to ₱3.17 billion are undergoing procurement or awaiting the issuance of No Objection Letter 2 (NOL2). Meanwhile, 23 subprojects worth ₱1.86 billion have secured approval from their respective Regional Project Advisory Boards (RPABs) or are awaiting the issuance of No Objection Letter 1 (NOL1).

As these investments move toward implementation and completion, more rural communities are expected to benefit from improved connectivity, better agricultural facilities, stronger market linkages, and expanded livelihood opportunities.

By integrating rural infrastructure development with enterprise support, DA-PRDP Scale-Up seeks to address the barriers that limit the economic potential of Mindanao’s farming and fishing communities, particularly those in geographically isolated and underserved areas.

The expansion of PRDP investments in Mindanao is anchored on the goal of making rural development more inclusive—ensuring that more farmers, fisherfolk, and their families have access to the infrastructure, resources, and economic opportunities they need to improve their livelihoods and quality of life.

About PRDP Scale-Up

The Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) Scale-Up is a flagship initiative of the Department of Agriculture, jointly funded by the Philippine government and the World Bank. Launched in 2023, it builds on the gains of the original PRDP, which began in 2014, to further improve market access and increase the incomes of farmers and fisherfolk nationwide. Through strategic investments in climate-resilient rural infrastructure, enterprise development, and stronger agricultural value chains, PRDP Scale-Up aims to build a more modern, competitive, and sustainable agriculture and fisheries sector. PR