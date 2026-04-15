Prices fluctuate amid rising costs

Prices of basic commodities at Bankerohan and Agdao public markets fluctuated this week, as vendors balanced steady supply with rising transport and utility costs.

Vegetable and rice prices dropped after Holy Week, but higher delivery and storage expenses are now pushing costs upward, affecting both sellers and consumers.

Vegetable prices, which declined sharply last week, are again under pressure from higher fuel costs. Eggplant, which fell to ₱20 per kilo, now reflects added transport expenses.

Ginger sells for ₱130 per kilo, onions at ₱120, and tomatoes at ₱90. Cabbage and eggplant are priced at ₱80 per kilo.

Florita Baron, 61, a rice vendor, said logistics costs continue to cut into earnings.

"Sa delivery kay nag additional pa per sack ug dos pesos (hey added an extra ₱2 per sack for delivery)," Baron said, noting that earlier price spikes of more than ₱50 had already strained her business.

Poultry prices also posted slight increases. Marilyn Calledo, 45, said chicken prices rose by about ₱5 per kilo.

"Mingaw kay pati ang ice nag mahal, ice baya ang kelangan anang amoa no (Business is slow because even ice has become more expensive, and we really need it)," Calledo said, explaining that she cannot use a freezer for her specific products.

Whole chicken at Bankerohan now sells for ₱170 per kilo. Chicken liver (atay) costs ₱230 per kilo, while gizzard (baticulon) is priced at ₱220.

Price differences persist between the two markets. Pork belly was priced at ₱340 per kilo in Bankerohan, lower than ₱380 in Agdao. Pork shoulder sold at ₱300 in Bankerohan, compared with ₱340 in Agdao.

Seafood prices vary, with boneless bangus (milkfish) available from ₱60 to ₱90 per piece, depending on size. Shrimp (pasayan) sells between ₱330 and ₱350 per kilo, while squid (nokus) costs around ₱120 per kilo.

For many residents, even small price shifts affect daily spending.

Mohammad Yasser Cayugan, 25, said rising costs force families to cut back.

"Kung sa everyday life impact ang atoang istoryahan, mas na-limit ang pagpamalit og konsumo (In everyday life, we’re forced to cut back on what we buy and consume)," Cayugan said.

Rice and egg prices remain stable for now. Jasmine rice sells at ₱60 per kilo, or ₱1,400 per sack, while medium-sized eggs cost ₱8 each.

Vendors, however, warned that continued increases in fuel and utility costs could push market prices higher in the coming weeks. Aisha Magapisa and Christian Cortez/UM, SunStar Intern