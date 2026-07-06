Prices steady, sales slow at Davao markets

Prices of most fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and poultry remained generally stable this week at Bankerohan and Agdao public markets, although vendors reported lower fruit prices and slight increases in selected vegetables and pork products.

Despite favorable prices, many sellers said fewer customers have been visiting the markets, cutting into their daily earnings.

Fruits

Fruit vendors at Bankerohan Public Market said prices dropped from last week as supplies increased, but demand weakened.

Fruit vendor Mark Anthony Zamora said banana prices have fallen, but fewer shoppers are buying. "Mas niubos karon ang presyo, pero nitumal ang palit (Prices are lower now, but sales have slowed)," he said, hoping that more customers return because operating costs, particularly stall rentals, continue to increase. "Importante jud kay sa karon nga panahon mahal ang arkila sa pwesto (We really need customers because stall rentals are expensive these days)."

Zamora said unsold fruits are discouraging, especially after vendors wake before dawn each day to secure fresh produce.

"Madismaya, maluya pero ginapaningkamotan namo nga mobangon og kadlawon aron mahalin among stock (It's discouraging when fruits remain unsold, but we keep waking up before dawn hoping to sell everything we bring to the market)," he added.

He said Class A bananas sell for P45 per kilogram, while Class B bananas cost P35 per kilogram. Mangosteens are also sold by grade, with Class B fruits offered at lower prices due to minor blemishes.

Despite slower foot traffic, Zamora said bananas, mangosteens, and other affordable fruits remain their best sellers.

Another fruit vendor, Ferdenand Aplicador, said prices at his stall have remained unchanged.

“Kung ikumpara nato sa niaging semana og karon, pareha ra gihapon (Compared with last week, our prices are still the same),” Aplicador said.

Aplicador said every vendor hopes to sell out each day's inventory.

"Isip usa ka negosyante, malipay jud ta nga mahurot atong stock unya daghan jud mopalit (As business owners, we're happy whenever we sell out our stocks and many customers buy from us)," he said.

He said good-quality fruits sell for about P30 per kilogram, while bruised fruits are sold for around P20 per kilogram to reduce losses.

Fruit vendor Boniever Purtolaso said he hopes prices continue to fall so more families can afford fresh produce.

"Unta mobaba ang presyo para ang mga masa maka-afford pud unta (I hope prices go down so ordinary consumers can afford them)," Aplicador said.

He said imported seedless melons sell for P50 per kilogram, while locally grown melons with seeds cost P45 per kilogram.

At Agdao Public Market, fruit vendor Kaila Tumiasan said rambutan prices dropped to P70 to P80 per kilogram from P100 last week. Mangoes continue to sell for P120 to P140 per kilogram, depending on supplier prices, while premium mangoes cost P150 and lower-grade mangoes P130. She said mangoes, rambutan, mangosteens, and bananas remain among their fastest-selling fruits.

Vegetables

Vegetable vendors also reported mostly stable prices.

At Bankerohan, Erika Jane Talino said potatoes remain at P130 per kilogram, while garlic and onions continue to sell for P150 per kilogram.

To minimize spoilage, Talino said they now purchase smaller quantities of vegetables each day. Fresh carrots sell for P100 per kilogram, while lower-grade carrots cost P50. Bundled onions and garlic sell for P20 each, while lemons cost P10 to P20 per bundle. Kangkong remains one of their top-selling vegetables.

At Agdao Public Market, vendor Jovea Ambon said most vegetables increased by P5 to P10 per kilogram, with potatoes and carrots now selling for P180 per kilogram.

She said she hopes prices eventually decline while customer demand improves to prevent unsold vegetables from going to waste.

Meat

Meat vendors said prices remained stable for most products, although some pork cuts became more expensive.

Bankerohan meat vendor Betty Jaivy said sluggish sales continue to hurt business.

“Hinay kaayo. Di namo maapas ang sweldo sa mga bataan tungod sa krisis sa panahon (Business is very slow. We're struggling to keep up with our workers' salaries because of the current economic situation),” she said.

She said more customers now choose cheaper bone-in cuts instead of boneless meat.

Pork leg sells for P430 per kilogram, ribs for P350, pork bones for P100, while premium tenderloin costs P500 and lower-grade tenderloin P430 per kilogram.

At Agdao Public Market, pork vendor Jr. Sudarya said pork prices rose to P350 per kilogram from P330 in previous weeks, while pork belly now sells for P390 per kilogram.

“Unta nga mahalin adlaw-adlaw among karon pero mingaw man kaayo (We hope to sell well every day, but business has been very slow),” he said.

Fish and poultry

Fish prices varied between the two markets.

Premium matambaka sold for P330 to P350 per kilogram, while barilis ranged from P220 to P260. Tilapia remained among the most affordable at P90 to P120 per kilogram, while bangus sold for P150 to P180.

Poultry prices, meanwhile, stayed unchanged. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO//SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN