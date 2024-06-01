Productivity boost key for economic growth - Neda

In a resolute commitment to the nation’s prosperity, the Philippine government is accelerating the rollout of various initiatives that aim to enhance productivity growth for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan highlighted these initiatives as he shared his views on possible policy directives that can help shape the Asian Productivity Organization’s (APO) post-2025 vision.

“Our medium-term development roadmap, the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, advocates for digitalization, enhanced connectivity, public-private partnerships, strengthening of services ecosystems around manufacturing clusters, and fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem. It also encourages greater collaboration between national and local government levels. The government is implementing these strategies to enhance productivity across all sectors,” said Balisacan.

The Neda chief cited ongoing efforts such as the digitalization of public services through the use of the National ID, strengthening competition and regulation in the telecommunications sector to improve access to productivity tools, and promoting public-private

partnership (PPP) projects to leverage the capabilities of the private sector.

Balisacan added, “We are investing in human capital by improving education, healthcare, and social services. Our goal is to create a truly inclusive society where everyone can participate in and benefit from economic growth. We are building a more enabling and dynamic innovation ecosystem through initiatives that promote skills development, entrepreneurship, R&D, technology adoption, and business process improvement—all of which aim to raise efficiency and competitiveness in the long run.”

Recognizing emerging challenges, Balisacan advocated for a forward-looking approach as the APO looks to update its strategic plan and as it offers relevant, pragmatic, impactful, and sustainable solutions. In particular, he shared his view that the APO must prioritize key areas aligned with the evolving needs of member countries, taking into account their varying stages of economic development.

“While the APO’s current goals align closely with the Philippine development and national productivity agenda and strategic objectives, it must be strategic in operationalizing its purpose and direction for the collective good, remaining focused on what it can do best, given its resources, networks, and comparative advantage vis-à-vis other partners, both public and private, in the development community,” he said.

Balisacan also outlined several priorities for the APO to consider and support through its programs. They include fostering collaboration and partnerships among regional and international organizations, enhancing digital transformation, facilitating policy and regulatory reforms, revitalizing productivity in key sectors, promoting evidence-based policy formulation through a commitment to monitoring and evaluation, and embracing sustainable development.

“The APO has the potential to steer our collective efforts toward a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region. The challenges are immense, but so are the opportunities. Thus, as we conclude this session, let us reflect on the significance of these goals and our commitment to realizing them,” he concluded.

The Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) is the country's National Productivity Organization tasked to carry out the country's commitments to the APO and implement APO related-activities at the local level.

Serving as the APO Country Director, Secretary Balisacan, who is the DAP Board of Trustees Chairperson, is attending the 66th Session of the APO Governing Body at the Grand Hyatt, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PR