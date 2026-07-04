Province eyes bigger Asean role as MinDA pushes Gateway Corridor

TAGUM CITY — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has positioned Davao del Norte as a key gateway to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), citing the province's growing role in advancing trade, investment, and regional connectivity under the Mindanao Gateway Corridor Initiative.

Speaking during Davao del Norte's 59th Founding Anniversary celebration, MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said the province's sustained peace, expanding economy, and strategic infrastructure have made it a vital hub for Mindanao's next phase of growth.

"As Mindanao advances the Gateway Corridor Initiative, Davao del Norte stands as a vital hub connecting our communities directly to regional markets," Magno said.

Magno echoed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s vision for Mindanao's role in national development.

The anniversary, themed "DavNor@59: Building a Legacy Beyond Borders," highlighted the province's economic gains, expanding international partnerships, and growing role in regional cooperation.

Magno also welcomed a delegation from the Selangor and Kelantan royal families and councils led by His Highness Tengku Indera Pahlawan Diraja Y.A.D. Tengku Dato' Setia Putra Alhaj, saying the visit reflected strengthening ties between Mindanao and Malaysia through the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

The visit also paved the way for a proposed Davao del Norte Halal Expo with Malaysian partners aimed at expanding halal trade, attracting investments, and strengthening access to Asean markets.

Gov. Edwin I. Jubahib said Davao del Norte has transformed into an insurgency-free and investment-ready province through years of peacebuilding and inclusive development.

"As we take stock of our gains and accomplishments, we take pride in our unique brand of unity in nurturing almost six decades of solidarity, progress, and resilience. We made great progress together as one people," Jubahib said.

Magno reaffirmed MinDA's commitment to work with the provincial government to sustain peace, improve regional competitiveness, attract investments, and strengthen Davao del Norte's role in Mindanao's economic transformation.

The Mindanao Gateway Corridor Initiative supports the Marcos administration's infrastructure-driven development agenda by improving connectivity, logistics, and market access across Mindanao. MinDA also continues to expand the island's participation in BIMP-Eaga to promote cross-border trade, attract investments, and deepen regional economic integration. MINDA