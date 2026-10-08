Pru Life UK marks 30 years of protecting Filipino families

Pru Life UK marked its 30th anniversary in the Philippines by celebrating the people and partnerships behind its three-decade journey of protecting Filipino families and helping strengthen their financial security.

The anniversary celebration culminated in Pearls of Gratitude, a milestone gala held at Foro de Intramuros, bringing together around 400 customers, partners, government and business leaders, agency leaders and key internal stakeholders who have contributed to the company's growth and impact over the past three decades.

Through personal stories, special tributes, and curated performances, the company looked back on the relationships and shared achievements that have shaped its journey while reaffirming its commitment to serving more Filipinos in the years ahead. The programme featured performances by National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain grateful for the trust, support, and collaboration that have shaped our journey and made this achievement possible,” said Pru Life UK President and CEO Sanjay Chakrabarty. “Over the years, we have had the privilege of working alongside our partners to drive innovation, expand access to financial solutions and create positive outcomes for customers and communities. We look forward to building on these partnerships and continuing to make a meaningful difference in the years to come.”

Central to the anniversary is 30 Stories of PRUtection, a campaign featuring real-life journeys of trust, care, and resilience from the company’s clients, agents, and leaders. The stories highlight how protection can help people navigate uncertainty, care for their loved ones, and move forward with greater confidence.

Since establishing its presence in the Philippines, Pru Life UK has grown alongside generations of Filipino families, helping them protect what matters most and prepare for the future. Through 30 Stories of PRUtection, the company places these human experiences at the heart of its anniversary, recognising that its three-decade journey is ultimately defined by the lives it has helped protect.

The campaign also reinforces Pru Like UK’s “Count on Us. Count on PRU” marketing campaign and its regional platform, Promises, made real, which encourage people to take meaningful steps toward the future they envision for themselves and their loved ones. Together, they reflect the company’s commitment supporting Filipino families through life’s different stages and challenges.

As it enters its next chapter, Pru Life UK remains committed to expanding access to protection and financial solutions that give more Filipinos the confidence to pursue their goals, fulfill their promises, and face important life decisions knowing they can Count on PRU.