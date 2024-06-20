PSA-Davao conducts 2023 Household Energy Consumption Survey

The Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical Services Office in Davao Region (PSA RSSO- Davao) in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), will conduct the 2023 Household Energy Consumption Survey (HECS) on June 17 to July 19, 2024 in all provinces of the region.

It is the fifth in the HECS series which started in 1989. The succeeding surveys were conducted in 1995, 2004, and 2011. The 2023 HECS gathers information on households' utilization of fuels, supply systems, patterns of energy use, and other indicators that may be useful to assess the current energy profile of different households and communities in the country.

The 2023 HECS is a major component of the project Comprehensive Regional Energy Study in the Philippines (CRESP) which entails formulation of a comprehensive energy study by region. It comprises analysis, assessment, and recommendation based on the information gathered through quantitative data research on profile of energy consumption, fuel and technology preferences, public issues and concerns on energy services and perception, and awareness on energy related policies, programs, and projects.

The 2023 HECS questionnaire is designed for conducting the interview to household samples using Computer-Aided Personal Interview (CAPI). A total of six (6) Team Supervisors and 24 Statistical Researchers will be deployed to collect information for the 2,382 sample households in the region.

In view of this, PSA RSSO XI-Davao Region enjoins everyone to support and cooperate in this survey by providing truthful and accurate information. All data the respondents will be furnishing shall be treated with strict confidentiality and shall be considered privileged communication, hence, inadmissible in evidence in any proceeding as provided for in Section 26 of RA 10625. The PSA also complies with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and assures that all collected personal information is processed in accordance with the law and other issuances. PR