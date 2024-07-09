PSA Davao conducts labor, poverty surveys

The Philippine Statistics Authority - Regional Statistical Services Office- Davao will conduct the July 2024 Labor Force Survey (LFS) and the 2024 Annual Poverty Indicators Survey (APIS) on 8 to 31 July 2024 in all provinces of the Region.

The Labor Force Survey (LFS) is a nationwide survey of households conducted monthly and quarterly by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to gather data on the demographic and socio-economic characteristics of the population. It aims to provide a quantitative framework for the preparation of plans and formulation of policies affecting the labor market. Data from the survey provides information on major labor market trends such as labor force participation, employment and unemployment rates.

The 2024 Annual Poverty Indicators Survey (APIS) is an annual household survey (except in years when the Family Income and Expenditure Survey is conducted) that can be used to generate non- income indicators related to poverty that will be used to assess and monitor the poverty situation in the country, this is a rider survey to the July 2024 Labor Force Survey (LFS). The information collected will also be used to estimate proxy indicators for Sustainable Development Goals (Goals 1, 6, and 16). It also serves as one of the bases for the policies and programs formulation to improve the living conditions of the population. This survey round is the fifteenth in a series of poverty indicators surveys conducted nationwide since 1998.

For Davao Region, about 36 Statistical Researchers and Team Supervisors have been hired to visit sample households and conduct data collection in the provinces of the region adopting Computer-Aided Personal Interview.

In view of this, PSA Davao Region enjoins all sample households to support and participate in the July 2024 Labor Force Survey (LFS) and 2024 Annual Poverty Indicators Survey (APIS) by providing truthful information. The participation of household respondents in providing truthful, complete, and accurate information to the interviewers is very important for the success of this undertaking. Rest assured that individual data furnished by respondents shall be kept strictly confidential under Section 26 of Republic Act 10625, which stipulates that individual data furnished by a respondent to statistical inquiries, surveys, and censuses of the PSA shall be considered privileged information and shall be inadmissible as evidence in any proceeding.