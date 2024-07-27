PSA Davao registers over 20K in PhilSys BRAP

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has successfully registered 20,124 Filipinos in the Davao Region through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP) as of June 30, 2024.

This was announced by PSA-Davao supervising statistical specialist Ma. Leah Magracia during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum in Davao City on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Representing Regional Director Randolph of PSA-Davao Anthony B. Gales, Magracia highlighted that this initiative, launched under Republic Act 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013, aims to assist marginalized individuals in securing their birth registration and registry in the PhilSys, It provides individuals with an official certificate of live birth, ensuring their inclusion in the civil registration system.

In line with its mission to provide efficient civil registration services and bring these services closer to constituents, the PSA-Davao continues to strive to open additional Civil Registry System (CRS) outlets.

“Currently, there are three CRS outlets in the Davao Region, one in Davao City, one in Tagum, and the newly inaugurated outlet in Digos City, which opened on May 29, 2024,” Magracia said, also noting plans are underway to open additional outlets in Mati and Malita.

Additionally, the average number of transactions per outlet is significant, with Davao City handling approximately 3,500 transactions daily, Tagum City managing 784, and the newly opened Digos City outlet processing 350, as stated by Magracia.

To facilitate easier access to civil registry documents, Magracia reminds the public that these can be requested online through the PSA Serbilis and PSA Helpline websites, as well as through their respective Local Civil Registrar Office (LCRO), SM Business Centers, and the One Stop Shop Center for OFWs (OSSCO).

The public is encouraged to use the appointment system available at [appointment.psa.gov.ph](http://appointment.psa.gov.ph) to schedule visits to their selected outlets on their chosen date, thereby avoiding long queues.

Furthermore, Magracia reminded the Dabawenyos to transact only with authorized personnel and to be aware of the associated fees.

She also noted that the Brap is “ongoing” and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support, stating, “We are all in this together.”

Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Bill

In related developments, the PSA supports the CRVS Bill, originally approved on November 26, 1930, and effective since February 27, 1931.

“The CRVS bill aims to create a more comprehensive, inclusive, and efficient civil registration system, leveraging modern technology to improve service delivery,” Magracia said.

She also noted that the PSA is actively discussing with legislators sponsoring the bill proposing stricter civil registration processes to ensure the integrity of the documents.

“Impose higher penalties for those who will violate the provisions of the law or even the processes of the registration,” Magracia said.

Moreover, The PSA has begun digitizing the CRVS system but acknowledges the need for legal support through the CRVS law to fully realize this initiative.

“We urge the general public to register all your vital documents to ensure your rights and benefits. Let’s work together to build a more inclusive and supportive society,” Magracia said.



The PSA-Davao remains committed to ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the country’s civil registration system and calls for continued support from all sectors of society. KBP