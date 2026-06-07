PTAA expo boosts travel sales

Travelers seeking vacation bargains, new destinations, and the latest tourism offerings flocked to the 33rd Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Travel Tour Expo VisMin Edition 2026 and the 11th International Travel Trade Expo, which opened June 5 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang.

The three-day event brought together more than 80 booths and about 50 exhibitors representing hotels, resorts, airlines, cruise operators, travel agencies, tourism organizations, and other industry stakeholders.

Visitors took advantage of exclusive travel promotions, discounted airfares, vacation packages, and other special offers available during the expo. Exhibitors also showcased emerging destinations, tourism products, and travel innovations.

For more than three decades, the PTAA Travel Tour Expo has served as one of the country’s largest travel exhibitions, connecting travelers with tourism providers and industry partners. The VisMin edition helped strengthen tourism development in the Visayas and Mindanao, regions known for their diverse cultures, natural attractions, and growing economies.

Organizers said the expo continued to support the recovery and expansion of the tourism industry by providing a platform where consumers could directly engage with travel suppliers and access competitive deals.

Exhibitors represented various sectors of the tourism industry, including travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels and resorts, theme parks, cruise companies, shipping lines, travel insurance providers, travel essentials suppliers, embassies, foreign tourism operators, and the Department of Tourism.

The event also attracted tourism practitioners, corporate travelers, holidaymakers, convention and incentive planners, government officials, business leaders, investors, and direct buyers.

During the opening program, PTAA President Jaison Yang thanked Davao City for hosting the event and described it as one of the most welcoming destinations he had visited.

He said organizers would announce the host city for the next PTAA Travel Tour Expo on the final day of the event. While the association follows a rotation system for hosting duties, Yang did not rule out a future return to Davao.

“As much as we would love to go back here, we have rotations, but who knows?” Yang said.

His remarks highlighted Davao City’s growing role in the country’s tourism industry. The city continued to attract local and foreign visitors with its blend of urban development, cultural heritage, natural attractions, and reputation for hospitality.

Beyond travel deals and destination promotions, the expo underscored the tourism sector’s role in generating jobs, supporting local businesses, and fostering cultural exchange.

The PTAA Travel Tour Expo VisMin Edition 2026 concluded on June 7, offering travelers an opportunity to secure discounted travel packages while exploring new destinations and tourism experiences. DEF